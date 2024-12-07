Menu Explore
Delhi air pollution: AQI recorded at 219, slips back to ‘poor’ category

ByHT News Desk
Dec 07, 2024 10:52 AM IST

Delhi AQI today: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the CAQM to relax stage IV restrictions under GRAP to stage II in Delhi-NCR.

Delhi AQI today: Delhi's air quality slipped back to the 'poor' category as the AQI was recorded at 219 at 8am on Saturday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

New Delhi, India- December 02, 2024: A view of foggy winter morning view amid rising air pollution near Kalindi Kunj. The air pollution level of Delhi NCR remains in the dangerous category, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, December 02, 2024. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India- December 02, 2024: A view of foggy winter morning view amid rising air pollution near Kalindi Kunj. The air pollution level of Delhi NCR remains in the dangerous category, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, December 02, 2024. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

According to the CPCB, Delhi's Alipur saw an AQI of 231, while it was at 225 in Ashok Vihar, 262 in Bawana, and 274 in Burari.

However, several areas witnessed a “moderate” AQI. It was 194 at Mathura Road, 200 at Delhi Technological University (DTU), 194 at the Karni Singh shooting range and 192 at Dilshad Garden.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate,” 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor” and 401-500 “severe”.

Delhi's air quality has been reeling in “very severe”, “severe”, “very poor” and “poor” categories post Diwali.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the neighbouring Agra city was recorded as “satisfactory”, CPCB said.

“The air quality in Agra has improved a lot. However, the winters have become more harsh and hence due to the fog, the Taj Mahal is not visible,” a resident of the city, which is home to the iconic monument, told news agency ANI.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court allowed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to relax stage IV restrictions under GRAP (Graded Action Response Plan) to stage II in view of the improvement in AQI of the Delhi-National Capital Region.

Accordingly, the Delhi government issued an order on Thursday announcing the resumption of regular physical classes in schools across NCR.

"All the schools are informed that the circulars or related orders issued are revoked. Thus, all classes in all schools are to be held in physical mode with immediate effect," the order read.

