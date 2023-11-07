Delhi Pollution LIVE: AQI ‘very poor’; physical classes suspended in schools
Delhi Pollution LIVE Updates: Schools in the national capital have been asked to suspend physical classes, except for classes 10 and 12 till November 10.
Delhi Pollution LIVE Updates: Delhi continues to be covered by a toxic haze, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the ‘very poor’ category, recorded at 395 as of 7am on Tuesday. According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi sees its peak pollution levels between November 1 and November 15, a period when incidents of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana rise significantly.
Schools in the national capital have been ordered to suspend physical classes, except for Classes 10 and 12, until November 10, the odd-even car rationing system returning from November 13 till 20 to combat air pollution.
On Tuesday morning, the AQI readings for various areas were as follows: Anand Vihar measured 432, RK Puram recorded 437, Punjabi Bagh registered 439, and New Moti Bagh showed a reading of 410.
Delhi has been helped by an increase in surface winds during the day on Monday, combined with a host of restrictions coming into force under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) a day earlier.
- Tue, 07 Nov 2023 09:00 AM
Delhi government announced the return of the odd-even system from Nov 13-20
Anticipating further deterioration in air quality post-Diwali, the Delhi government announced the return of the odd-even system after a gap of four years. Under the odd-even system, vehicles with plate numbers ending in an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) are allowed to operate on even dates, while those ending in odd digits (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) can ply on odd dates.
- Tue, 07 Nov 2023 08:47 AM
Delhi is likely to see wind speeds of 8-10kmph today
Delhi is likely to see wind speeds of 8-10kmph today afternoon as well, which should further aid in the dispersion of pollutants, officials said.
- Tue, 07 Nov 2023 08:42 AM
The restrictions under GRAP stage IV kicked in on Sunday
The restrictions under GRAP stage IV, including a ban on all kinds of construction work and the entry of polluting trucks into the capital, kicked in on Sunday after air quality in the capital dropped to "severe plus" (AQI above 450) levels.
- Tue, 07 Nov 2023 08:20 AM
Delhi education minister announced the closure of primary classes of all schools until November 10
Delhi education minister Atishi had on Sunday announced the closure of primary classes of all schools until November 10 and said schools have the option of teaching online for classes 6 to 12. However, all government and private schools opted to hold physical classes for Classes 6 to 12.
- Tue, 07 Nov 2023 08:16 AM
Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 421 on Monday
On Monday, Delhi's 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4pm daily, stood at 421, a marginal improvement from 454 on Sunday, even as a toxic haze persisted over the city for the seventh consecutive day.
- Tue, 07 Nov 2023 07:58 AM
AQI in Gurugram improved to ‘poor’ category
The air quality in Gurugram improved to the poor category on Tuesday morning, with the CPCB reading showing 399 AQI in Sector-51 at 6am. Gurugram District Disaster Management Authority chairman and DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said schools have been ordered to continue online studies so that the education of students is not disrupted.
- Tue, 07 Nov 2023 07:57 AM
Delhi Pollution LIVE: AQI back in ‘very poor’ category after 5 days
After recording five consecutive 'severe' air days, Delhi's air quality returned to the 'very poor' category on Tuesday morning. Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 395 (very poor) at 7 am today. It was 421 (severe) at 4 pm on Monday. Delhi has been helped by an increase in surface winds during the day on Monday, combined with a host of restrictions coming into force under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) a day earlier.
- Tue, 07 Nov 2023 07:54 AM
Delhi Pollution LIVE: AQI reading across Delhi remain in ‘severe’ category
On Tuesday morning at 7am, the AQI readings for various areas were as follows: Anand Vihar measured 432, RK Puram recorded 437, Punjabi Bagh registered 439, and New Moti Bagh showed a reading of 410.