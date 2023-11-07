Delhi Pollution LIVE: AQI ‘very poor’; physical classes suspended in schools

Delhi Pollution LIVE Updates: Delhi continues to be covered by a toxic haze, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the ‘very poor’ category, recorded at 395 as of 7am on Tuesday. According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi sees its peak pollution levels between November 1 and November 15, a period when incidents of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana rise significantly.

Dense smog near the Yamuna River in New Delhi on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh /HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

Schools in the national capital have been ordered to suspend physical classes, except for Classes 10 and 12, until November 10, the odd-even car rationing system returning from November 13 till 20 to combat air pollution.

On Tuesday morning, the AQI readings for various areas were as follows: Anand Vihar measured 432, RK Puram recorded 437, Punjabi Bagh registered 439, and New Moti Bagh showed a reading of 410.

Delhi has been helped by an increase in surface winds during the day on Monday, combined with a host of restrictions coming into force under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) a day earlier.