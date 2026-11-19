Delhi's air quality remained in the “poor” category on Thursday morning and edged towards the “very poor” range, as calm surface winds trapped pollutants close to the ground. Sprinklers used to control the pollution level in New Delhi Municipal Corporation area on Wednesday. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) hourly air quality index (AQI), which also factors the AQI in the past 24 hours, stood at 282 at 6am, 50 points above the reading in the bulletin a day before. The AQI touched 286 at 7am and rose to 289 by 8am, putting it on the brink of the “very poor” category.

The AQI on Wednesday was recorded at 232.

According to the CPCB’s classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor” and 401-500 “severe”.

Safdarjung airfield recorded calm conditions in all 11 observations between 8pm on Wednesday and 6.30am on Thursday, indicating a lack of wind to disperse pollutants. However, winds between 500 metres and 1,500 metres above the ground were blowing at 18 kmph from the north at 4.30am.

PM2.5 continued to dominate pollution levels across the city. At 7am, it was the main pollutant at 53 of Delhi's 57 monitoring stations. A day earlier, PM2.5 was the leading pollutant at 47 of 58 stations.

Meanwhile, satellite data detected 176 farm fires in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, taking the total number of fires recorded since October 1 to 4,928 — 4,458 in Punjab and 470 in Haryana.

The count is higher than the 4,722 fires detected during the corresponding period last year. However, the figures are not directly comparable as the timing of crop-residue burning has shifted in recent years, with much of it occurring after the satellite's afternoon pass, leading to undercounting.