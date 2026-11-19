Delhi air quality edges towards ‘very poor’ as pollutants trapped near ground
The AQI touched 286 at 7am and rose to 289 by 8am, putting it on the brink of the “very poor” category.
Delhi's air quality remained in the “poor” category on Thursday morning and edged towards the “very poor” range, as calm surface winds trapped pollutants close to the ground.
The Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) hourly air quality index (AQI), which also factors the AQI in the past 24 hours, stood at 282 at 6am, 50 points above the reading in the bulletin a day before. The AQI touched 286 at 7am and rose to 289 by 8am, putting it on the brink of the “very poor” category.
The AQI on Wednesday was recorded at 232.
According to the CPCB’s classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor” and 401-500 “severe”.
Safdarjung airfield recorded calm conditions in all 11 observations between 8pm on Wednesday and 6.30am on Thursday, indicating a lack of wind to disperse pollutants. However, winds between 500 metres and 1,500 metres above the ground were blowing at 18 kmph from the north at 4.30am.
PM2.5 continued to dominate pollution levels across the city. At 7am, it was the main pollutant at 53 of Delhi's 57 monitoring stations. A day earlier, PM2.5 was the leading pollutant at 47 of 58 stations.
Meanwhile, satellite data detected 176 farm fires in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, taking the total number of fires recorded since October 1 to 4,928 — 4,458 in Punjab and 470 in Haryana.
The count is higher than the 4,722 fires detected during the corresponding period last year. However, the figures are not directly comparable as the timing of crop-residue burning has shifted in recent years, with much of it occurring after the satellite's afternoon pass, leading to undercounting.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSaloni Bhatia
Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.Read More
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.