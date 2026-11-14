New Delhi, Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category on Saturday, with possibility of slight improvement in the coming days due to rain, India Meteorological Department said on Saturday. Delhi air still 'very poor'; respite over next 2 days

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index in the day settled at 367, "very poor" category.

The air quality is expected to improve slightly in the next few days, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the particulate matter concentration in the air - PM2.5 and PM10 - are also set to see a decline over the next two days.

Of the 59 monitoring stations that recorded data on Saturday, 17 were in the "severe" category, 38 were in the "very poor" category, three in the "poor" category and one in the "moderate" category.

The city's average AQI improved slightly from 373 on Friday to 367 on Saturday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board , an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as "good", 51 and 100 as "satisfactory", 101 and 200 as "moderate", 201 and 300 as "poor", 301 and 400 as "very poor", and 401 and 500 as "severe".

PM10 was the predominant pollutant in the national capital on Saturday.

According to the Decision Support System , the transport sector was the largest contributor to the city's pollution on Saturday, accounting for 20.5 per cent.

Stubble burning contributed 13.3 per cent to the overall pollution.

Satellite data showed 537 residue-burning incidents across six states on Saturday.

Of these, 214 incidents were reported in Punjab, 11 in Haryana, 33 in Uttar Pradesh, 33 in Rajasthan, and 246 in Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 11,342 farm-fire incidents have been detected across these states between September 15 and November 13.

The data was provided by the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modelling from Space Laboratory of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in its bulletin.

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