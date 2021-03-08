Delhi among top 3 states with most ‘contaminated sites’
- The CPCB report released on Sunday said that there are over 112 sites in India that are contaminated by toxic and hazardous substances.
Delhi has featured third on a list of states and union territories with most contaminated sites, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
The CPCB report released on Sunday said that there are over 112 sites in India that are contaminated by toxic and hazardous substances. Apart from this, another 168 sites were identified that might be contaminated, but require investigation and confirmation, the report said.
The list is topped by Odisha, which has 23 contaminated sites, followed by Uttar Pradesh, with 21 such sites in the state and Delhi, which has 11.
Delhi’s 11 sites are Bhalswa and Ghazipur landfills, industrial areas in Jhilmil and Wazirpur, New Friends Colony (NFC), Dilshad Garden and Lawrence Road. Apart from these, there are another 12 spots under the “probably contaminated” list in the Capital.
According to the Union ministry of environment, contaminated sites are defined as delineated areas where the “constituents and characteristics of the toxic and hazardous substances, caused by humans, exist at levels and in conditions, which pose existing or imminent threats to health and environment”.
Such contamination may happen at production areas, landfills, dumps, waste storage and treatment sites, mine tailings sites, spill sites, chemical waste handler and storage sites where the waste is either of hazardous nature or has the potential of turning hazardous.
Municipal agencies in Delhi are responsible for the upkeep of landfills, and waste disposal and management.
Delhi’s civic body officials refused to respond on the report.
According to submissions made to the National Green Tribunal by respective state governments last year, remediation work has been started to clean up 14 contaminated sites across seven states: Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and UP.
Shashank Shekhar, assistant professor, department of geology Delhi University, said, “Sites such as Ghazipur and Bhalswa are very old and have not been developed to scientifically to handle waste and as a result, the area’s soil and even groundwater have been severely contaminated. The lesson from this report should be that the same mistakes should not be made.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi among top 3 states with most ‘contaminated sites’
- The CPCB report released on Sunday said that there are over 112 sites in India that are contaminated by toxic and hazardous substances.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic phase of Covid-19 is over: Jain
- An infection is said to be endemic in a population when it is constantly maintained at a baseline level in a geographic area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP smells a scam in Rani Jhansi flyover delay; baseless, charge, says BJP
- The BJP dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and hit back, saying that the AAP should answer why the construction of the Signature bridge in north-east Delhi faced delays.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shots will stay free at all Delhi govt hospitals
- Appropriate allocation of funds in this regard will be made in the upcoming Delhi budget that is likely to be presented this week, he added .
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian water gun manufacturers giving China a run for its money
- In February that year, just before Holi, he went back to the Sadar Bazar trader with the water gun he had produced and also the Chinese one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Animal-friendly Ridge with no barbed fences
- Experts said such initiatives will ensure that the only continuous green space in the national capital is preserved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9 who delivered babies in PCR vans to attend Women’s Day at Delhi police HQ
- A host of functions to honour women have also been scheduled at different police stations and DCP offices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP plans new campaign to take on AAP after bypoll loss
- Adesh Gupta has also started ‘mandal pravas’ (stay in each municipal wards) to connect with the party workers and supporters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stations on Metro’s Red line revamped
- As part of the revamp, new CCTV cameras, with better technology for improved clarity, additional escalators, bird spikes to prevent tripping of the overhead electrification (OHE) due to bird menace, were also installed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurdwara body starts dialysis hub
- The Panth Ratan Baba Harban Singh Ji Dialysis block in Bala Sahib hospital complex started treating patients from Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: The shrine’s best-kept secret
- Whatever, the two ascetics are buried next to each other, separated by a neem tree. For that reason, many consider the landmark as a twin shrine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batla House encounter: Delhi court to pronounce judgment tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DSGMC launches 'India's biggest' dialysis facility inside Gurudwara Bangla Sahib
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police seizes hukkas from restaurant, tweets 'pawri nahi ho rahi hai'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records maximum temperature at 34 degrees Celsius, air quality poor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox