Delhi announces 170-cr plan to turn 15 ITIs into tech hubs with AI, EV, robotics training

The Delhi government on Thursday announced a ₹170-crore programme to upgrade 15 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into technology centres with modules on artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and robotics, officials said. Industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the initiative will prepare students for emerging industries. (HT Archive)

Industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the initiative will prepare students for emerging industries. “By integrating EV, AI, robotics and green energy modules into the ITI curriculum, we are creating the launchpad for our youth to make Delhi and Bharat future-ready. These upgraded ITIs will equip students with 21st-century competencies so that they graduate as job-creators, not just job-seekers,” he said, while also blaming previous governments for delaying central welfare schemes.

The Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), headed by education minister Ashish Sood, will be the nodal agency for implementation. Three ITIs — Pusa (Central Delhi), Shahdara (east Delhi) and Mangolpuri (north-west Delhi) — will serve as hub institutes, each guiding up to four spoke ITIs on infrastructure upgrades, faculty training and industry linkages. “Smart classrooms, simulation labs and blended learning content will be introduced alongside mandatory internships and apprenticeship enabled diploma pathways,” Sirsa said.

Officials said apprenticeship-linked degree programmes will soon be launched at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) and Delhi Technological University (DTU). “Quarterly apprenticeship fairs will be held, with a special ₹1,000 stipend top-up for women and persons with disabilities. Mobile skilling vans with solar panel rigs and VR welding simulators will also be rolled out. Entrepreneurship and innovation cells will be set up in every hub ITI,” an official said.

The government also plans to develop centres of excellence at ITIs in Dheerpur, Mayur Vihar and Pusa, where students will be trained in industrial automation, robotics and advanced welding. “Under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, over 1,300 artisans have already received verified training across Delhi ITIs, while outreach programmes such as Jan Shikshan Sansthan in Jahangirpuri have benefited more than 1,000 women,” the official added.

Sirsa said Delhi’s Skill Roadmap 2.0 has been designed as an open-source blueprint. “Any state can adopt, adapt and empower its youth. From integrating skill credits in school curricula to setting up incubation and seed-fund cells in every hub ITI, Delhi is demonstrating the importance of skill development,” he said.