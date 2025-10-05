Delhi assembly speaker visits British library to study India’s legislative history

Delhi Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday visited the British Library in London to study rare legislative records and photographs from the early 20th century, describing the experience as “a journey into the roots of India’s democracy.” Speaker Vijender Gupta during the visit. (Sourced)

The visit, organised by the British High Commission, featured a special exhibition of archival material documenting the evolution of India’s law-making institutions, from the Imperial Legislative Council and Central Legislative Assembly to the present-day Delhi Assembly.

While no formal memorandum of understanding (MoU) or exchange agreement was signed during the visit, a proposal for collaboration between the two institutions is currently being worked on, officials said.

During the visit, Gupta presented the book Modi@20 to Cécile Communal, International Office Manager at the library, and explored possibilities of future collaboration between the two institutions. He examined legislative records from 1900 to 1930, including manuscripts, photographs, and documents chronicling the growth of India’s parliamentary traditions under British rule.

Gupta was also briefed on the British Library’s preservation and digitisation methods used for fragile historical materials. “The study of legislative history connects us to the foundations of our democratic journey. These archives will inspire lawmakers, scholars and youth to appreciate the evolution of governance and strengthen democratic values,” Gupta said.

Officials said the highlights of the exhibit included rare images from the 1911 Delhi Durbar featuring King George V and Queen Mary’s arrival and ceremonial processions, along with early photographs of Government House, Durbar Hall, and the construction of New Delhi’s Secretariat buildings. The Sir Hugh Trowbridge Keeling Collection, Gupta noted, offered further glimpses into Delhi’s transformation during that era.

The Speaker said that British Library officials lauded the Delhi Assembly’s efforts to promote India’s legislative heritage and assured continued cooperation to make these archives more accessible to Indian researchers and legislators.