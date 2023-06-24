Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi's best luxury hotel revealed. Hint: It said a guest cheated it of 58 lakh

Delhi's best luxury hotel revealed. Hint: It said a guest cheated it of 58 lakh

ByHT News Desk
Jun 24, 2023 04:41 PM IST

Delhi's Roseate House reported a fraud that one of its customers had skipped without paying ₹58 lakh bill after staying for nearly 2 years.

Roseate House, a luxury hotel in Delhi, is ranked among the top three luxury hotels in the national capital by American travel agency Tripadvisor in its '2023 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Luxury Hotels' list. Roseate House is the same hotel where an incident surfaced this week, in which a guest allegedly cheated the hotel of 58 lakh by not settling his dues before checking out after a nearly two-year stay.

Roseate House in Delhi’s Aerocity.
Roseate House in Delhi’s Aerocity.

The hotel secured the second position among the luxury hotels in Delhi and an impressive 23rd rank among India's best luxury hotels. “Fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best…” Tripadvisor's website reads with the list of hotels that made the cut.

Roseate House is located in Delhi’s Aerocity. The fraud came to light during an audit and internal investigation conducted by the hotel administration. It then filed a complaint with police, naming Ankush Dutta from Assam, a guest, and Prem Prakash, the head of the hotel's front office department, among others, HT reported on Thursday. "A case was registered and we are probing it. The role of the people mentioned in the case is being verified…,” the deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla told HT earlier.

The first information report was filed on May 24 based on a complaint by the hotel in February. According to the complaint, Dutta stayed at the hotel for a minimum of 603 days but departed without paying his bill. Prakash, accused of facilitating Dutta's extended stay, had the authority to set room rates and access to the hotel's computer system to track guest dues. He has been charged with failing to inform the management about Dutta's prolonged stay and manipulating guest account entries by “forging, deleting, adding, and falsifying a significant number of records.”

“The administration suspected that the alleged employee might have received cash from the guest in exchange for allowing an extended stay by manipulating the hotel's in-house software system that monitors the stay of guests,” a police officer said, quoting the complaint.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
delhi luxury hotel
delhi luxury hotel
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out