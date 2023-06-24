Delhi's best luxury hotel revealed. Hint: It said a guest cheated it of 58 lakh

Roseate House, a luxury hotel in Delhi, is ranked among the top three luxury hotels in the national capital by American travel agency Tripadvisor in its '2023 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Luxury Hotels' list. Roseate House is the same hotel where an incident surfaced this week, in which a guest allegedly cheated the hotel of ₹58 lakh by not settling his dues before checking out after a nearly two-year stay. Roseate House in Delhi’s Aerocity.

The hotel secured the second position among the luxury hotels in Delhi and an impressive 23rd rank among India's best luxury hotels. “Fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best…” Tripadvisor's website reads with the list of hotels that made the cut.

Roseate House is located in Delhi’s Aerocity. The fraud came to light during an audit and internal investigation conducted by the hotel administration. It then filed a complaint with police, naming Ankush Dutta from Assam, a guest, and Prem Prakash, the head of the hotel's front office department, among others, HT reported on Thursday. "A case was registered and we are probing it. The role of the people mentioned in the case is being verified…,” the deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla told HT earlier.

The first information report was filed on May 24 based on a complaint by the hotel in February. According to the complaint, Dutta stayed at the hotel for a minimum of 603 days but departed without paying his bill. Prakash, accused of facilitating Dutta's extended stay, had the authority to set room rates and access to the hotel's computer system to track guest dues. He has been charged with failing to inform the management about Dutta's prolonged stay and manipulating guest account entries by “forging, deleting, adding, and falsifying a significant number of records.”

“The administration suspected that the alleged employee might have received cash from the guest in exchange for allowing an extended stay by manipulating the hotel's in-house software system that monitors the stay of guests,” a police officer said, quoting the complaint.

