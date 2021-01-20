Delhi cancer institute holds counselling session to bust myths about Covid-19 vaccine

The Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) on Wednesday conducted a one-on-one counselling session for its health-care workers to dispel myths about the Covid-19 vaccine and to encourage them to take the shot.

HT had on Wednesday reported that several hospitals in the national capital were planning to hold such sessions to do away with the myths and fear surrounding the vaccine and improve the overall coverage. The counselling session at the DSCI was attended by 250 health-care workers. The institute also opened a selfie point at its vaccination centre for the use of those who will get inoculated.

During the session, many health-care professionals queried about the possible side effects, efficacy and security of the vaccine. Responding to queries, Dr BL Sherwal, director of the institute, said, “The vaccination drive has begun after completing all formalities and trials. As we health-care workers have been working since the start of the pandemic, we are privileged to get vaccinated before anyone else.”

Encouraging them to take the vaccine shot, Dr Arun Gupta, president of the Delhi Medical Council, said, “It’s not the time to be afraid of the vaccine, rather it’s time to fight against our fear. Vaccination drive is an opportunity for us. We should take advantage of this drive to protect ourselves from different types of Covid-19 strain.”

Dr Pragya Shukla, the nodal officer at the institute, said, “To strengthen the morale of health-care workers, a selfie point was opened so that they can get themselves clicked after getting vaccinated and post the pictures on social networking sites. This will send a message to the common man.”

Among those who attended the counselling session was Vipin Kumar, who works at the DSCI’s pharmacy. He said, “I had many doubts about the vaccine safety since there was no data available on it. We have been told that the vaccine being used here in Delhi hospitals is safe and its clinical trials have also been completed. I am satisfied and will take the shot on Thursday.”