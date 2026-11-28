New Delhi

The drill underway at the Kashmere Gate ISBT. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO) more less

The Delhi Civil Defence Corps on Friday conducted an emergency preparedness drill, set off by air raid warnings and blackouts, across all 13 districts of the national capital, officials said on Friday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

A total of 4,217 civil defence volunteers participated in the exercise, which was conducted under the supervision of the director of civil defence and the divisional commissioner, in coordination with the Delhi State Disaster Management Authority and district disaster management authorities.

The exercise simulated scenarios involving an enemy air strike, building collapse, resultant fires and unexploded bombs (UXB). Volunteers practised evacuation, search and rescue, first aid, firefighting, casualty management and blackout procedures, officials said.

The drills were conducted at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Jasola, Dhaula Kuan Metro station, Kashmere Gate interstate bus terminal (ISBT), Gaffar Market, Reliance Mall in Vikaspuri and DLF Mall, among others.

The exercise aimed to familiarise the public with safety measures during air raid warnings and blackouts, and emphasised the need to remain calm rather than panic during emergencies, officials said. The objective was to test coordination among the administration, civil defence personnel and the public, and simultaneously strengthening the city’s readiness to respond to potential emergencies, officials said.