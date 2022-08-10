Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal bats for referendum to decide fate of taxpayers' money

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal bats for referendum to decide fate of taxpayers' money

Published on Aug 10, 2022 09:10 PM IST
Kejriwal, who is touring the BJP-ruled Gujarat on a poll campaign, countered PM Modi, who in Panipat said that "freebies" impede India's effort to become self-reliant.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressing a gathering during the inauguration of Corona Warriors Memorial and Phasi Ghar at Civil Lines in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressing a gathering during the inauguration of Corona Warriors Memorial and Phasi Ghar at Civil Lines in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded that a referendum should be held on whether the taxpayers' money be spent on providing quality services like healthcare and education or on one's family and friends.

The reaction of Kejriwal, who is touring the BJP-ruled Gujarat on a poll campaign, came on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Panipat that "freebies" impede India's effort to become self-reliant and also burden taxpayers.

"There should be referendum on whether the government money should be spent on one family as a party wants so, or on one's friends or it should be spent on building good schools and hospitals in the country," he said in a video message without taking any names.

