Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal bats for referendum to decide fate of taxpayers' money
AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded that a referendum should be held on whether the taxpayers' money be spent on providing quality services like healthcare and education or on one's family and friends.
The reaction of Kejriwal, who is touring the BJP-ruled Gujarat on a poll campaign, came on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Panipat that "freebies" impede India's effort to become self-reliant and also burden taxpayers.
"There should be referendum on whether the government money should be spent on one family as a party wants so, or on one's friends or it should be spent on building good schools and hospitals in the country," he said in a video message without taking any names.
Three sandalwood trees stolen from cantonment area in Wanowrie
Three sandalwood trees were found to be axed and stolen from bungalow number 5 located on the right flank road behind Command Hospital on August 5. Investigating officer PS Thakare said that the trees were axed between 2 am and 5 am. In 2021, 35 sandalwood trees were reported stolen at different police stations across the city, while 25 sandalwood tree thefts have taken place in 2022 till June 28.
First recruitment rally of Agnipath scheme for Pune on August 13
As part of the Agnipath scheme, the first recruitment rally under the aegis of headquarters recruiting zone, Pune has been scheduled from August 13 onwards. Headquarters recruiting zone, Pune will conduct a total of eight recruitment rallies including a rally for Agniveer women military police covering the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and UTs of Dadra, Daman, Diu and Nagar Haveli over the next four months. For any information candidates can use www.joinindianarmy.nic.in
Pune reports second highest weekly Covid positivity rate in state
The weekly positivity rate in Pune has reached 12.14 per cent, the second highest in the state, health officials said on Thursday. As per officials, for the week of August 3 to August 9, Gondia reported the highest weekly positivity rate across Maharashtra at 12.37 per cent. The state has reported a weekly positivity rate of 5.49 per cent.
Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune
Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges.
MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.
