Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal bats for referendum to decide fate of taxpayers' money

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded that a referendum should be held on whether the taxpayers' money be spent on providing quality services like healthcare and education or on one's family and friends.

Also read| Kejriwal to announce another pre-poll 'guarantee' in Gujarat visit

The reaction of Kejriwal, who is touring the BJP-ruled Gujarat on a poll campaign, came on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Panipat that "freebies" impede India's effort to become self-reliant and also burden taxpayers.

"There should be referendum on whether the government money should be spent on one family as a party wants so, or on one's friends or it should be spent on building good schools and hospitals in the country," he said in a video message without taking any names.