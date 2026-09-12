Delhi CM asks DCW to simplify online complaints

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday directed the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to strengthen its online complaint system and make registering and tracking complaints simpler and more effective.

Gupta also called for awareness campaigns in schools and colleges on POCSO and cybercrimes (@BJP4Delhi)

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She also called for awareness campaigns in schools and colleges on Pocso and cybercrimes, while asking the commission to ensure adolescent girls from disadvantaged sections get information about access to free HPV vaccination.

“The safety of women and girls cannot be ensured merely by making laws; it also requires making them aware of their rights and the measures available for their protection,” said Gupta at a meeting with the DCW.

She said the commission’s role should extend beyond responding to complaints and include awareness, prevention, assistance and grievance redressal at the grassroots level.

Gupta asked the commission to target college-going students through campaigns on cybercrimes. The campaigns, she said, should educate students about online harassment, misuse of social media, cyber fraud and other digital crimes.

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{{^usCountry}} Students should also be told where and how to file complaints if they face such incidents, according to the directions issued at the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students should also be told where and how to file complaints if they face such incidents, according to the directions issued at the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister also directed the commission to visit and review facilities at one-stop centres (Sakhi), which assist women in crisis, as well as women’s shelter and care institutions run by government and non-government organisations.

She stressed that women staying at these facilities should receive medical care, counselling, legal assistance and rehabilitation support, apart from a safe environment.

Gupta also met with officials from the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), directing them to strengthen efforts to make the city free of child begging by involving NGOs, CSOs, and RWAs.

She stressed connecting children with education, skills and dignified livelihoods. Gupta called for mandatory police verification of school staff, transport workers and sanitation workers to ensure children’s safety.

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She sought data on children in CCIs and after-care facilities, and directed inspections of school meals and anganwadi and crèches, and career guidance in government and municipal schools.