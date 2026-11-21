Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday asked civic authorities and the police to step up coordinated action against encroachments on footpaths and roads in Chandni Chowk, as part of the project to restore the area’s historic character, officials familiar with the developments said.

CM Rekha Gupta at a review meeting of the Indraprastha Virasat Punervikas Nigam (IVPN), previously the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, at the Delhi Secretariat. (HT Photo) more less

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At a review meeting of the Indraprastha Virasat Punervikas Nigam (IVPN), previously the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta also directed officials to increase women’s toilets, introduce QR code-based grievance redressal system, improve cleanliness and regulate rickshaws and vehicular movement in the congested area.

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“Chandni Chowk is the heart of Delhi. Heritage and development will go hand in hand,” Gupta said, adding that restoring the area’s historic grandeur was a government priority. She emphasised improving civic amenities and easing traffic congestion as key parts of the project.

Key directions

Traffic congestion, encroachment, illegal buses

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting was attended by Chandni Chowk member of Parliament Praveen Khandelwal, urban development minister Ashish Sood, area councillor Suman Gupta, representatives of traders and residents, and senior officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Police and traffic police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting was attended by Chandni Chowk member of Parliament Praveen Khandelwal, urban development minister Ashish Sood, area councillor Suman Gupta, representatives of traders and residents, and senior officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Police and traffic police. {{/usCountry}}

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Gupta directed the Delhi Police, MCD and PWD to undertake coordinated action against encroachments on footpaths and roads, saying unauthorised occupation of public spaces and obstruction of traffic would not be tolerated. Traders also sought action against encroachments, regulation of rickshaws and restrictions on unauthorised vehicles. The civic body was asked to immediately regulate the number of rickshaws operating in the market and work on improving their design to ensure convenience for passengers and drivers.

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Traffic congestion around Kashmere Gate interstate bus terminal (ISBT) and Old Delhi railway station also figured prominently at the meeting. She directed the transport department to expedite the operationalisation of Burari ISBT and allow buses to use surface parking on its premises until it becomes fully operational. She also called for strict action and heavy fines against illegal buses operating around Old Delhi railway station. It was decided that a joint enforcement team under the transport department, comprising Delhi Police, traffic police and MCD officials, will be constituted to check unauthorised parking and goods transportation through buses on Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg.

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The PWD is developing a comprehensive facility management system for Chandni Chowk, covering road repairs, drain maintenance, bollards, horticulture, mechanical cleaning and security. Gupta also directed departments to improve green spaces and ensure clean, safe and organised public areas.