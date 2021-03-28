Delhi CM Kejriwal won't attend public Holi programmes due to Covid-19 spike

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he will not attend any public Holi programme in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases and appealed to people to celebrate the festival with their families and avoid crowds.

"Cases of coronavirus have increased in the last few days. In view of this, I am not attending Holi programs being organised in public this time. I appeal to all of you to celebrate Holi with your family and avoid crowds. Follow the rules of coronavirus prevention," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

पिछले कुछ दिनों में कोरोना के मामले बढ़े हैं, इसी के मद्देनज़र इस बार सार्वजनिक तौर पर आयोजित हो रहे होली कार्यक्रमों में शामिल नहीं हो रहा हूं। आप सभी से अपील है कि केवल अपने परिवार के साथ होली मनाएं और भीड़-भाड़ वाले कार्यक्रमों से बचें, कोरोना से बचाव के नियमों का पालन करें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 28, 2021





On Saturday, Delhi reported 1,558 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours - third day in a row when the tally went over 1,500 - taking the total number of cases to 6,55,834.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navaratri.

On March 1, the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive began in the national capital. In the first phase, that started from January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, were vaccinated in Delhi.