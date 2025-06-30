Delhi CM launches internship to involve youth in governance

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the Viksit Delhi Chief Minister Internship Programme, aimed at engaging young people in governance through policy work, field assignments, and implementation tasks. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of ₹20,000 per month during the three-month internship. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta with MLAs and ministers during the inauguration of newly constructed MLA Lounge at Delhi Secretariat on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)

“This is not just an internship but a golden opportunity for the youth to shape Delhi’s future in collaboration with the government. True development is possible only when the younger generation becomes part of the system,” Gupta said in a post on X. “Our government is committed to integrating their ideas into governance and creating a model of participatory development.”

The selection process will be conducted through an online application, with candidates assessed on leadership skills, civic mindset, and administrative understanding. Of the applicants, 300 will be shortlisted for a one-day boot camp with interactive sessions, workshops, and a final essay round. From this group, 150 will be selected.

The internship will be held in three phases. In the first, interns will be trained in the workings of the Delhi government and key policy areas. In the second, they will be assigned fieldwork across the city’s 70 assembly constituencies to identify local issues and suggest solutions. The final phase will see interns deputed to government departments to draft policy papers on 10 core issues. The top two papers will be presented to the chief minister.

Applicants can register at http://viksitdelhiyuva.org or scan the QR code provided.

The chief minister’s office said the programme seeks to create “viksit Delhi ambassadors”—youth leaders who will carry forward the city’s development vision across campuses, communities, and digital platforms.

“This historic initiative aims to expose youth to the challenges of governance and build solution-oriented thinking, strengthening democratic participation in policymaking,” Gupta added.