Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins devotees at Yamuna ghat on the final day of Chhath Puja

Thousands of devotees offered prayers to the rising sun at Yamuna ghats across the national Capital on Monday morning, marking the conclusion of the four-day Chhath festival. Chief minister Rekha Gupta also visited Hathi Ghat near ITO, where she joined devotees in the celebrations.

Rekha Gupta said the festival instils respect and gratitude towards nature. (HT Sourced Photos)

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“The people of Purvanchal [eastern region] have played a pivotal role in driving Delhi’s progress through their hard work and dedication. They are an integral part of the Delhi family, and upholding their culture, traditions and festivals is a primary responsibility of the government. The entire community stands united along the banks of the Yamuna, offering prayers,” Gupta said.

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To ensure hassle-free travel for devotees heading to the ghats in the early hours, the Delhi Metro made special arrangements following directions from the chief minister. (HT Photo)

Gupta said the festival instils respect and gratitude towards nature. “By offering Arghya to the rising sun, devotees usher in new energy, hope and positivity into their lives,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} The four-day Chhath Puja is a major festival for people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, who form a substantial part of Delhi’s population. According to the Delhi government, 24 model ghats were set up along the Yamuna, while more than 1,435 ghats were established across the Capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The four-day Chhath Puja is a major festival for people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, who form a substantial part of Delhi’s population. According to the Delhi government, 24 model ghats were set up along the Yamuna, while more than 1,435 ghats were established across the Capital. {{/usCountry}}

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To ensure hassle-free travel for devotees heading to the ghats in the early hours, the Delhi Metro made special arrangements following directions from the chief minister.

On the occasion of Usha Arghya, which marks the final day of the four-day festival, Metro services commenced as early as 4.30am. During the initial hours, trains operated at 15-minute intervals across all lines to facilitate timely travel for devotees.

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With an estimated population of more than four million, people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have emerged as a significant cultural and political community in Delhi over the past decade. The observance of Chhath at public places, six days after Diwali, has also grown proportionately.

Also Read:Gurugram residents find a sense of belonging in Chhath celebrations

As in previous years, this year’s Chhath celebrations also saw political controversies over the use of a defoaming agent to reduce froth at Kalindi Kunj and over dead fish in a relatively cleaner stretch of the river upstream of Wazirabad.

Days before Chhath, a political confrontation erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the alleged presence of dead fish in the Yamuna, with the two sides trading allegations over pollution in the river.