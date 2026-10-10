Delhi cop injured in ‘stone pelting’ during protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

A police personnel reportedly sustained injuries following stone pelting in Delhi's Connaught Place area. The incident occurred during a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Police inspector Vivek Kumar said that a group of miscreants advanced towards a small police contingent before reinforcements arrived. (ANI)

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The reported incident occurred near Baba Kharak Singh Marg when the security personnel were attempting to disperse the demonstrators, news agency ANI reported, citing Delhi Police officials.

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Head Constable Nagendra noted that a scuffle broke out while police were detaining the protesters.

"We were removing the protesters. During that process, we faced a scuffle, and my nameplate got broken... It happened near the Arya School lane, close to Baba Kharak Singh Marg. There were several protesters. They were detained... There was stone-pelting; a stone even hit my shoe."

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{{^usCountry}} Police inspector Vivek Kumar said that a group of miscreants advanced towards a small police contingent before reinforcements arrived. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police inspector Vivek Kumar said that a group of miscreants advanced towards a small police contingent before reinforcements arrived. {{/usCountry}}

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"It must have been about two hours ago. There was a large crowd on Baba Kharak Singh Marg; there were many miscreants. While chasing them, I ended up in a side lane with four other men. We were left alone near the Race Course. Seeing that we were few in number, they started advancing towards us. Some of them threw stones," Inspector Vivek Kumar said.

"Fortunately, we escaped; just as they were closing in on us, our staff arrived from behind. We were saved. There must have been 60–70 people," the Inspector added.

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Rahul asks youth to keep protesting, Dipke and Rathee detained - What's happening

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged the youth to "keep protesting" and said that "we are going to ensure that this regime and the people who have attacked the Constitution are defeated".

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "I’ve been fighting Narendra Modi and the RSS for over a decade now. I understand them like you would understand your opponent - inside out, like the back of my hand."

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Meanwhile, earlier, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee were detained on Saturday.

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Sonam Wangchuk's fresh warning

Activist Sonam Wangchuk warned of carrying out a hunger strike or a foot march if the leaders detained in Delhi are not released by tomorrow.

In a video message shared on his social media handles, Wangchuk claimed that the country was in a state of "undeclared emergency".

"Yesterday when I posted a message appealing for unity & peace in today's protest I had never imagined that the biggest democracy in the world would be under an undeclared EMERGENCY," he said.

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"I was happy there were so many leaders to lead the movement, but I now learn that they have all been arrested. I hope those arrested will be released soon. I will be compelled to consider an Anshan Fast or Padyatra March if they are not released by tomorrow," the activist added.

(with inputs from agencies)