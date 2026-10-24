Delhi couple held for allegedly beating man to death over property

A 36-year-old man and his 34-year-old wife have been arrested for allegedly beating the man’s brother to death over a property dispute in south Delhi’s Jasola on Wednesday, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south east) Vineet Kumar said the accused are identified as Omprakash Verma and his wife Chanda Verma, while the victim was Sanjay Verma. (Representative photo)

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Deputy commissioner of police (south east) Vineet Kumar said the accused are identified as Omprakash Verma and his wife Chanda Verma, while the victim was Sanjay Verma.

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Police said they received two PCR calls about a fight in Jasola on Wednesday. “A team from Sarita Vihar police station rushed to the spot, where they found Sanjay seriously injured. He was taken to Apollo Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” Kumar said. Sanjay’s wife, Soni alias Nargis, and his mother, Jamna Devi, had also sustained injuries in the fight, and were taken to Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital.

DCP Kumar said Jamna Devi alleged her son Omprakash and daughter-in-law Chanda had assaulted Sanjay and other family members with a wooden stick during a dispute over ancestral property. “Based on her statement and medical records, we registered a case under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sarita Vihar police station,” the DCP said.

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{{^usCountry}} After checking the CCTV from nearby areas and questioning friends and relatives, Chanda was apprehended from near New Delhi Railway Station on the same day, and Omprakash was arrested from Sarai Kale Khan bus stand on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After checking the CCTV from nearby areas and questioning friends and relatives, Chanda was apprehended from near New Delhi Railway Station on the same day, and Omprakash was arrested from Sarai Kale Khan bus stand on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

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“During interrogation, the accused admitted to the murder and said the dispute has been going on for many years,” an officer said.

Nargis Bano, the victim’s wife said: “My brother-in-law was always unhappy with our marriage and had wanted to take over the property. On Wednesday morning, we were asleep when he entered our house with his wife and another associate. He attacked my husband and hit him on the head.”

“When I tried to scream, he hit me too. He also attacked my mother-in-law; her hands and legs had been fractured, and my hands were fractured too.”