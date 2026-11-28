New Delhi

The case will move to the prosecution evidence stage. (Getty Images/iStockphoto) more less

A Delhi court on Wednesday framed charges against four teenagers accused of gang-raping a 16-year-old girl and murdering her in Swaroop Nagar on September 11, police officers aware of the case said on Friday, citing DNA tests and forensic analysis as key to establishing a case for trying three juvenile accused as adults.

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Deputy commissioner of police (outernorth) Shobhit D Saksena on Friday said the case will move to the prosecution evidence stage.

Senior police officers aware of the case said that two specific tests for DNA profiling, along with a watertight case, helped the police establish involvement of each of the four teenagers in the case. The Delhi Police on October 12 submitted a 365-page charge sheet in the case, along with statements from 54 witnesses, and results of a gait analysis conducted on the accused.

Police said the accused, acquainted with the victim, took her to a field where they took turns to rape her. When she threatened to report them, they stabbed her more than six times and left her body in the field. Her body was found two days later, partially decomposed and eaten by dogs.

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{{^usCountry}} In the prosecution evidence stage, police said the court will summon doctors, complainant, witnesses and police officers associated with the case to give evidence, along with cross-examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the prosecution evidence stage, police said the court will summon doctors, complainant, witnesses and police officers associated with the case to give evidence, along with cross-examination. {{/usCountry}}

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Officers said that key pieces of forensic evidence include a Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report confirming the presence of “human semen” and “a mixed male DNA profile corresponding to four males on swabs collected from the victim”.

Investigators said these scientific tests were essential to link the victim with the accused, given the presence of multiple DNAs and “possible contamination”. The CFSL report confirmed the presence of human semen on the victim’s swabs and a mixed DNA profile corresponding to four different males, said police.

The Y-chromosome short tandem repeat (Y-STR) profiles of all four accused strongly matched the mixed male DNA profile recovered from the victim’s swabs, corroborating the allegations of sexual assault, officers said.

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A FSL official explained that Y-STR analysis examines genetic markers on the Y chromosome, which is passed down the paternal line. The technique is particularly useful in sexual assault investigations where samples contain a mixture of DNA from a female victim and multiple male contributors.

Gait analysis involves studying a person’s walking or running pattern, usually through video recordings, to assess whether their movements correspond with those captured in surveillance footage. The technique can help investigators examine whether a suspect’s physical movements are consistent with those of a person seen at a crime scene.

The investigation initially faced difficulties because the body was severely mutilated, with the skull and rib cage exposed and the right arm severed. Investigators were initially unable to establish the deceased’s gender. The breakthrough in the case occurred when an assistant sub-inspector noticed a tattoo of three stars in a row on the victim’s left arm. While one team checked missing person records, another collected CCTV footage from the surrounding area.