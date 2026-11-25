New Delhi

The complainant accused Bhardwaj of circulating objectionable social media content targeting a particular religious community and their religious practices. (Representative photo) more less

A Delhi court on Monday sought an action-taken report from the city police regarding a criminal complaint filed against self-styled influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, accusing him of repeatedly circulating objectionable social media content targeting a particular religious community and their religious practices.

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Judicial magistrate Kautuk Bhardwaj of the Patiala House Courts, seeking the report from the Parliament Street police station, scheduled the next hearing for January 8, 2027.

The complaint, filed by Mohd Shahid Gangohi, alleged that Bhardwaj had published and circulated posts, videos and comments on various social media platforms containing insulting references to Muslims and their religious practices. The complaint also objected to the alleged creation and circulation of vulgar, AI-generated images.

The complainant claimed that such content had the potential to promote communal hatred, foster hostility between communities and disturb public peace and communal harmony.

Advocate Feroz Khan Ghazi, appearing for the complainant, submitted that all available avenues to bring the alleged content to the police’s notice had been exhausted, leaving the complainant with no option but to approach the court.

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{{^usCountry}} To be sure, Bhardwaj was arrested by Delhi Police on September 5 in a separate case relating to the alleged assault on the father of a teenage Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist during a protest at Jantar Mantar in July. The case drew attention after a video podcast surfaced in which Bhardwaj purportedly claimed to have attacked the protester’s father and boasted about causing him serious injuries. The FIR was initially registered under BNS provisions relating to causing hurt and wrongful restraint. Provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were subsequently added after the complainant alleged caste-based insults. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To be sure, Bhardwaj was arrested by Delhi Police on September 5 in a separate case relating to the alleged assault on the father of a teenage Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist during a protest at Jantar Mantar in July. The case drew attention after a video podcast surfaced in which Bhardwaj purportedly claimed to have attacked the protester’s father and boasted about causing him serious injuries. The FIR was initially registered under BNS provisions relating to causing hurt and wrongful restraint. Provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were subsequently added after the complainant alleged caste-based insults. {{/usCountry}}

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A separate FIR was also registered under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and criminal intimidation following allegations that the teenage protester had received rape threats from Bhardwaj’s supporters.

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The court granted him regular bail on October 6 after noting that he had not violated the conditions imposed while granting interim relief.