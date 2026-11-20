A Delhi court on Wednesday set aside the election of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor from Ward 166 of Pushp Vihar in the 2022 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, holding that he concealed a previous conviction for voluntarily causing grievous hurt in his nomination affidavit.

Navariya won the December 2022 election with 13,721 votes, against Naresh’s 10,114.

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The court of principal district and sessions judge Sanjeev Kumar Aggarwal also declared Naresh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate who finished second, as the duly elected councillor, subject to the State Election Commission confirming his eligibility.

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The judge held that the AAP councillor, Navariya, had committed a corrupt practice by withholding information that “deprived voters of the opportunity to make an informed choice”.

Navariya won the December 2022 election with 13,721 votes, against Naresh’s 10,114. The ruling followed an election petition filed by Naresh under the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act.

The undisclosed conviction stemmed from an FIR registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station in January 2010. The case was initially registered under Section 325 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with voluntarily causing grievous hurt, and Section 308, relating to attempt to commit culpable homicide, was subsequently added.

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{{^usCountry}} Navariya was convicted under Section 325 by a sessions court on February 19, 2013. Three days later, he was released on probation for two years after furnishing a personal bond of ₹20,000 with one surety. He was also directed to maintain peace and good behaviour and pay ₹15,000 as compensation to the injured person. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Navariya was convicted under Section 325 by a sessions court on February 19, 2013. Three days later, he was released on probation for two years after furnishing a personal bond of ₹20,000 with one surety. He was also directed to maintain peace and good behaviour and pay ₹15,000 as compensation to the injured person. {{/usCountry}}

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Naresh argued that Navariya had declared his criminal antecedents as “not applicable” in Form 22, despite the conviction, thereby withholding information from voters.

Navariya argued that he was not required to disclose the conviction because he had been released on probation and had not been sentenced to imprisonment for one year or more. His counsel said the disclosure requirements under Form 21 applied only to convictions attracting imprisonment of at least one year.

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The court partly accepted this argument, holding that disclosure in Form 21 was not required in his case. However, it said Form 22 specifically required candidates to disclose convictions in cases not covered by Form 21, including those resulting in sentences of less than a year or release on probation.

“In my view, since Form 22 which require details with respect to the criminal cases other than those which was sought in Form 21 has been passed by same authority, which passed rules of Delhi Municipal Corporation (Election of Councillors) Rules 2012, therefore, it cannot be said that the requirement of Form 22 travel beyond Rule 18(2) of DMC Rules 2012,” the court said.

The judge also noted a criminal case registered against Navariya at Anand Parbat police station in July 2019 under Sections 498A, 406 and 509 of the IPC, following a complaint by his wife. During cross-examination, Navariya admitted that his name and those of his family members featured in the FIR. The court said he had neither disclosed the case in his election affidavit nor clarified whether it was pending or had been disposed of when he filed his nomination.

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Holding that concealing the 2010 conviction amounted to a corrupt practice, the court said an offence under Section 325, involving voluntarily causing grievous hurt, could not be treated as non-serious.

It consequently allowed Naresh’s election petition, declared Navariya’s election void and directed that Naresh be declared elected from Ward 166, subject to the State Election Commission satisfying itself that he was otherwise eligible to hold the post.