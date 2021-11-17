Delhi: EDMC to send teachers abroad for higher education

NEW DELHI: To improve the quality of education in civic schools, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has decided to send its teachers to foreign universities for higher studies, with the corporation promising to bear the cost of their education, including tuition, accommodation and living expenses, officials said.

EDMC commissioner Vikas Anand said that the idea is to improve the quality of education in its schools. “At present, there are over 5,000 teachers in EDMC schools. While all efforts are being made to keep the quality of educational institutions high there, we are also giving an opportunity to our teachers to gain international exposure. We are sending our teachers to foreign universities to study in different programmes related to teacher training. The teachers applying for these courses will have to inform the training section of the education department at the time of application. Once a teacher is selected by these universities, he/she can apply for sponsorship under the EDMC’s funding of foreign training (FFT) scheme. Under this scheme, the EDMC will sponsor two teachers for training in a reputed foreign university in the first year,” he said.

Anand further said that the scheme can be availed by a teacher once in their career. “The applicants must be below 42 years of age and must have impeccable profession record with at least ‘very good’ grading in their last five years’ service book record. This scheme is applicable to the teachers who get admission in top 100 universities and institutions. These teachers can choose subjects like public education, special education, development of education and use of digital technology in education in these international universities. The maximum amount of financial assistance permissible for each candidate is ₹75 lakh. This financial aid will cover tuition fees, accommodation, books and living costs of the selected candidates,” he said.

Echoing similar views, Rajiv Kumar, the chairman of the EDMC’s education committee, said that if a teacher fails to complete the foreign diploma/degree/doctorate programme, the person will have to refund the entire amount to the corporation. “The teachers, who have excellent record in the field of teaching, are eligible for this scheme. The minimum service length to avail this higher education programme is 10 years as a regular teacher. The selected candidates will have to sign an undertaking that they will not avail other financial assistance during their foreign training course from any other institution,” he said.