New DelhiThe government’s excise department has auctioned over 2,000 vehicles seized under the Delhi Excise Act and generated over ₹5 crore revenue, while also freeing up space at police stations and adjoining land, government officials said on Sunday.

The seized vehicles had been lying for long periods at and around police stations, with their value depreciating over time, an official said. (Representative photo)

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The department has also cleared a backlog of more than 5,000 chemical analysis cases pending at the Excise Control Laboratory, bringing the active backlog down to zero, officials added.

The seized vehicles had been lying for long periods at and around police stations, with their value depreciating over time. The department therefore undertook a special disposal drive to streamline their seizure and public auction. The process is underway for the remaining vehicles, officials said.

Separately, the Excise Control Laboratory has cleared more than 5,000 old chemical analysis cases linked to police investigations. The department attributed the turnaround to recruitment for vacant posts and modernisation of the laboratory.

Officials also explained that faster reports are expected to help police complete investigations and file charge sheets on timely basis, besides strengthening enforcement against illicit liquor smuggling.

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{{^usCountry}} Chief minister Rekha Gupta said timely disposal of long-pending cases and better utilisation of government resources were central to her government’s approach to governance. “Our aim is to make governance more transparent, accountable, functional and outcome-oriented,” she said in an official statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief minister Rekha Gupta said timely disposal of long-pending cases and better utilisation of government resources were central to her government’s approach to governance. “Our aim is to make governance more transparent, accountable, functional and outcome-oriented,” she said in an official statement. {{/usCountry}}

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CM Gupta also said the government’s goal is to take decisions swiftly, complete pending work on priority and give importance to public interest at every level.