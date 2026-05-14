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Delhi: Female teacher arrested in child rape case

Delhi: Female teacher arrested in child rape case

Published on: May 14, 2026 04:28 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A female teacher of a private school in west Delhi's Janakpuri area has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl by a 57-year-old school caretaker, a police officer said on Thursday.

Delhi: Female teacher arrested in child rape case

The teacher will be produced before a court later in the day, he said.

The incident came to light on May 1 after a woman lodged a complaint at the Janakpuri Police Station, alleging that her daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours on April 30, the second day after her admission to the school.

According to the complaint, the child complained of pain after returning home. When questioned by her mother, she allegedly said that she had been taken to an isolated area inside the school where the caretaker sexually assaulted her.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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