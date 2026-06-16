Delhi Government will launch the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam - Delhi Mega Plantation Drive 2026” on June 22 with aim to plant 70 lakhs saplings across Delhi. Delhi government to launch plantation drive, portal and free saplings

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting to review preparations for the initiative.

Gupta said that the first phase of the campaign will begin with a digital launch on June 22. “On this occasion, the e-Forest green drive portal and the campaign’s official video will be launched. A citywide public awareness campaign through digital and social media platforms will also begin. From June 22 to July 4, extensive outreach activities will be undertaken and engagement will be established with various social, religious, educational and community groups to ensure that information about the campaign reaches people across the city and encourages maximum public participation,” she added.

The second phase of the campaign will be held in the first week of July as the ‘Mega Ridge Plantation Campaign’. Ecological restoration plantation programmes will be launched at various locations across the Delhi Ridge area, including PBG Ground, Central Ridge, South Central Ridge and Nanakpura Ridge. “Around 250,000 saplings will be planted on the same day, and volunteers will be flagged off, marking the beginning of the public movement,” she added.

The third and largest phase of the campaign will be organised in mid-July as a mega public participation plantation programme. “The central event will be held at Swarn Jayanti Park in Rohini and will be connected in real time with 51 live locations across Delhi. Around 11,000 people will participate in plantation activities simultaneously, and the programme will be broadcast live from all locations,” Gupts said in a statement.

The campaign will extend across all 70 Assembly constituencies and 13 districts of Delhi and efforts will be made to achieve the target of planting 70 lakh saplings across the city during the ‘Seva Parv period.’

CMO in a statement said that participation of Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Shri Amit Shah, along with other senior dignitaries, has been proposed during different phases of the campaign.

CMO official said that citizen participation has been made extremely simple under this initiative. “Any resident can register on the e-Forest Green Drive Portal using only a mobile number, name and address. After registration, citizens can receive a sapling free of cost, book a plantation slot, upload a geo-tagged photograph after planting the sapling, and instantly obtain a ‘Paryavaran Rakshak’ e-certificate signed by the Chief Minister,” official added.

The portal will provide facilities such as plantation slot booking, geo-tagging, a live counter, a digital green map, free sapling distribution and e-certificates. It will also enable real-time monitoring of plantation activities at the Delhi, district and assembly constituency levels.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that ‘Vriksh Raths’ will be deployed to ensure the success of the campaign. “These mobile units will deliver free saplings to colonies, residential complexes, schools, colleges, RWAs, religious institutions and other public locations, while also providing on-the-spot guidance for plantation activities. People from every age group and social background, from children to senior citizens, will be encouraged to participate,” she added

Every participant will be recognised as a ‘Paryavaran Rakshak’. Chief Minister-signed certificates, T-shirts and caps will also be provided. Each sapling will be recorded on Delhi’s digital green map, allowing citizens to view their contribution.