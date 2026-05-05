New Delhi, The Delhi government has introduced lifetime validity for licences issued to manufacturers, dealers and repairers of weights and measures, doing away with the need for periodic renewals, officials said on Tuesday. Delhi govt ends licence renewal requirement for weights and measures businesses

The government also plans to launch a mobile application to make the licensing process digital.

According to an official statement, the decision, taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is part of a broader push to improve ease of doing business and reduce compliance burden on enterprises in the national capital.

"With amendments to the Delhi Legal Metrology Rules, 2011, the government has also removed the requirement of physical site inspections before the grant of licences. Instead, licences will now be issued on the basis of self-declaration, a move aimed at cutting delays and reducing procedural hurdles," the statement read.

Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the changes are intended to simplify regulatory processes and make them more responsive to the needs of businesses.

"Honest businesses should not be weighed down by repetitive and avoidable procedures," he said, adding that the shift to a trust-based system would make it easier for enterprises to start and operate.

Officials said the new framework effectively creates a lifetime approval system, under which licences will remain valid unless suspended or cancelled by the competent authority. The move is expected to lower recurring costs and provide greater certainty to businesses.

According to the statement, the reforms are part of the government's 'Deregulation Exercise 2.0', which seeks to rationalise regulatory frameworks and eliminate redundant processes across departments.

At present, more than 600 businesses operate in the weights and measures ecosystem in Delhi, including manufacturers, dealers and repairers, the statement read.

The government is also planning to roll out a mobile application to make the licensing process fully digital, enabling businesses to access related services seamlessly and transparently, officials added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.