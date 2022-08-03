Delhi govt floats plan for app-based bus service
The Delhi government has revived its plan to introduce a mobile application-based air-conditioned bus service to encourage office-goers to use public transport, officials said on Wednesday.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the project and directed officials to make the Delhi Motor Vehicles Licensing of Aggregators (Premium Buses) Scheme public soon to seek comments from stakeholders.
To be sure, this is not the first time that the state government has mulled the introduction of such a scheme. It had first approved the proposal for a premium bus scheme in May 2016. However, the proposal was struck down by then lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung for not taking his approval. The government again worked on the plan in 2017 and 2018, but it fizzled out because of permit issues.
“We aim to encourage all citizens who make intracity trips everyday to instead opt for a cleaner, more comfortable and equally efficient mode of public transport in Delhi. App-based aggregators will ply state-of-the-art, next-generation buses equipped with every modern facility to appeal to those who drive their own cars. All the buses will be BS-VI compliant air-conditioned CNG or electric buses; and all buses inducted under this scheme after January 1, 2024, shall be electric. All buses will be seating-only, equipped with app support, CCTV cameras and panic buttons, and integrated with the One Delhi app for booking rides and making digital payments,” Kejriwal said in a statement after the meeting.
According to transport minister Kailash Gahlot, the scheme will target car users who make intracity trips. “We will serve those passengers who desire a public transport service that meets their requirement of high quality, comfort, convenience, and efficiency. Stage carriage permits will be issued for individual buses through the licensee,” he said.
A senior government official said rolling out the scheme has become easier after amendments were made to the Motor Vehicles Act. They said the scheme is now being revived on the directions of Kejriwal. “The scheme is proposed under sub-section (3) of Section 67 of the MV Act, which empowers the state government to make schemes for transportation of goods and passengers and issue licenses for the promotion of development and efficiency in transportation for last-mile connectivity, rural transport, reducing traffic congestion, improving urban transport and safety of road users, etc,” the official said.
Consultant to upgrade PMC’s STPs
As instructed by the Central Pollution Control Board, the Pune Municipal Corporation will be appointing consultant to upgrade its nine sewage treatment plants (STPs). Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar placed the proposal in front of PMC standing committee for approval. As its STPs run on old technology, the Centre has recently instructed PMC to upgrade it.
Rain intensity to increase in Delhi from today
Parts of Delhi saw light rain on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature settling at 34.6 degrees Celsius (C), as the monsoon trough returned to north India, with the Met department forecasting stronger spells over the next two days. On Wednesday, Safdarjung, representational of Delhi's weather, recorded 6.6mm of rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Wednesday, Lodhi Road recorded 1.3mm, and the Sports Complex station in Akshardham logged 4.5mm.
Waste-to-energy plant at Ghazipur landfill shut for over 6 months: NGT panel
The only waste-to-energy plant at the Ghazipur landfill site has been shut for more than seven months, said a panel put together by the National Green Tribunal, ordering an enquiry against the concessionaire of the facility and asking civic bodies to consider temporarily diverting garbage from east Delhi and dumping it in the Okhla landfill.
PMC appoints EIL for third party inspection of devp works
The Pune Municipal Corporation has appointed Central government- owned Engineers India Limited for third party audit of its development works. As it is mandatory for civic body to audit its development works by a third party, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar renewed the contract with EIL for next five years till 2027. PMC would audit works up to Rs 400 crore every year from the same organisation. Civic works above Rs10 lakh need third party inspection.
UP reports over 700 new covid cases after a gap of 5 months
Uttar Pradesh recorded steep rise in new covid cases on Wednesday as 786 more people tested positive, which is a rise of 34% since Tuesday when there were 583 new cases. One death was reported from Jhansi. “The recovery rate in the state is 98.70%,” said Association of International Doctors, secretary general, Dr Abhishek Shukla. State has reported a total 21,04,312 covid cases and 23,571 deaths till now. The 24-hour test positivity rate was 0.96%.
