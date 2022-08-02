Private bus hits DTC cluster bus in Delhi; 28, including driver, injured
Twenty-eight people, including 24 labourers working at the Central Vista project site, were injured after an allegedly speeding private bus that was ferrying them to the site crashed into a cluster bus near a traffic signal at Patel Nagar in central Delhi on Tuesday morning, police said.
The mishap took place during peak traffic hours and led to congestion for a few minutes, police said.
The driver of the private bus and three passengers of the cluster bus were among those injured, police said. All 28 injured persons were discharged by late evening, police said, adding a case regarding the mishap was registered at the Ranjeet Nagar police station.
Although the reason of the mishap was still being ascertained, the preliminary investigation suggested that it may have been caused because the brakes of the private bus failed. Police said their suspicion will be confirmed only after a mechanical inspection of the bus is conducted.
Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said that at 8.58am, the Ranjeet Nagar police station received a call regarding an accident involving two buses at the main traffic signal in Patel Nagar. A police team reached the spot and found that an orange cluster bus on route number 807 A (plying between Old Delhi and Uttam Nagar) was by a white private bus. The injured persons had already been taken to a nearby hospital in ambulances.
“Our team reached the hospital and found 28 passengers, including the private bus driver and three passengers of the cluster bus, injured and under treatment. The three cluster bus passengers were discharged after first aid while the remaining injured people were referred to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The private bus was ferrying 24 labourers to the construction site of the new Parliament building. Its driver was unconscious because of his injuries,” added Chauhan.
“The crash was so powerful that the windshield of the cluster bus was shattered,” Shailendra Pandey, an eyewitness, said.
Cluster buses are operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd, a joint venture of the Delhi government and IDFC Foundation.
Hoist Tricolour from Aug 9 to 15, appeals Akhilesh
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday appealed to the people of the state through a statement to hoist the Tricolour on their houses from August 9 to August 15. Akhilesh's call comes when the state and the union governments are preparing for the Amrit Mahotsava (75 years of India's Independence), Independence Week (from August 11 to August 17) and 'Har Ghar Tiranga' from August 13 to 15.
Pune airport will be constructed at original Purandar site: Shinde
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was in Pune on Tuesday stated that the proposed airport in Pune district will be constructed at the earlier site identified in Purandar tehsil by the then Devendra Fadnavis government and approved by Ministry of Defence and Civic Aviation. Like Samruddhi Mahamarg, we will carry out the land acquisition process. First, we will acquire the land from those who are ready to give.
Kotkapura firing case: SIT summons ex-DGP Saini at Chandigarh
The special investigation team probing 2015 Kotkapura firing case has summoned former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini to appear at Chandigarh on Wednesday. The SIT led by ADGP LK Yadav had summoned Saini for an appearance at the Punjab Police Officers Institute. The probe team has summoned Saini for the second time after he failed to appear last month.
Sibling killed over property dispute, one held in Pune
The Pune police crime branch unit 3 on Monday arrested one person for killing a man by pushing victim Pankaj into a canal in 2017. According to the police, the accused and three others had pushed the victim, identified as Pankaj Dighe, into a canal in Hadapsar on March 14, 2017. Police have formed team to arrest other accused in the case, including Suhas Dighe, his sister Ashwini and friend of Aswini, Prashant.
Controversy over name forces Eknath Shinde to cancel garden inauguration in Pune
A new controversy has erupted involving Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde after reports emerged that a garden that he was supposed to inaugurate during a trip to Pune was developed on public land and named after him. Late Sena leader Anand Dighe, was a Shiv Sena leader and Shinde's mentor who died in a road accident in 2002. Civic activist Vinita Deshmukh alleged that due process was not followed while naming the garden after the CM.
