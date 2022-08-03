Parents of 7-year-old Panchkula road accident victim given ₹6.65L compensation
The Motor Accident Claims Petition (MACT) awarded compensation of ₹6.65 lakh to the parents of a seven-year-old girl who lost her life in a road accident.
The tribunal disposed of two claim petitions, arising out of the same accident that took place in July 2019. The first petition was filed by the parents of the deceased, Khushpreet Kaur, 7, a Class 1 student. The second, meanwhile, was filed by Sukhvinder Kaur, 34, the deceased’s mother who also sustained injuries.
The petition was against Amit Saini, the owner and driver of the car, and the Chandigarh-based Bharti AXA General Insurance Co Ltd.
The incident
The parents said the child was a bright student and sought a compensation of ₹60 lakh. It was stated in the petition that the accident took place in July 2019 when the claimants, along with the deceased, were on their way back home from the Mata Basanti temple in Ramgarh. A speeding car, being driven by Amit Saini, bearing a Haryana registration number came from the front and struck the claimants’ car.
The crash victims were taken to the General Hospital, Sector 6, where the seven-year-old Khushpreet was declared dead. A case was also registered at the Chandimandir police station and it was alleged that the accident was caused due to Saini’s rash and negligent driving
Saini, however, submitted that no accident took place with the offending car, saying the FIR was falsely registered at the insistence of the claimant.
The insurance company, meanwhile, submitted that the driver did not have a valid and effective driving licence at the time of accident and vehicle was being driven in violation of the terms and conditions of the insurance policy, to reject liability to make the payment for any compensation.
The order
The tribunal, in the end, awarded compensation of ₹6,35,000 to the parents on account of the death of their deceased Khushpreet Kaur in the accident in question. The compensation shall be shared by both claimants (parents) in equal share.
In the second petition, the mother was awarded compensation of ₹30,000 on account of injuries sustained by her in the accident.
“The aforesaid compensation amount shall be paid by both the respondents jointly and severally with costs and interest at the rate of 6% per annum from the date of institution of the petition till realisation. Counsel fee is assessed at 3,300,” the tribunal order further read,.
-
CCA principal row: Charge withdrawn from Bagga for fair inquiry, Chandigarh tells CAT
For fair and impartial inquiry into the serious complaints received against Bagga's, the additional charge of principal, Chandigarh College of Architecture, was withdrawn from Sangeeta Bagga, the UT administration has submitted in its reply before the Central Administrative Tribunal. Submitting UT's response, advocate Gagandeep Singh Wasu stated the Bagga had approached the tribunal with “unclean” hands.
-
Chandigarh to crack down on dummy admissions at government schools
With the admissions for Class 11 commencing,, the UT education department plans to bring an end to the process of students joining government schools on dummy admissions. The app was launched earlier in July, and attendance starting from August 1 will be shifted onto it. The app was also designed to ease the workload of teachers who will not have to send data periodically to the UT education department.
-
Gang of vehicle lifters busted, three held with 8 stolen bikes in Karnal
With the arrest of three people, the anti-auto theft staff of Karnal police claimed to have busted a gang involved in vehicle theft. The police have also recovered eight stolen motorcycles from their possession. The police have identified that accused as Krishan of Basant Vihar of Karnal, Vivek of Halwana village and Happy of Sandhir village of Karnal district. They were produced in court that sent them to judicial custody.
-
Haryana assembly monsoon session to start from August 8
The Haryana Congress Legislature Party on Tuesday chalked out its strategy for the upcoming monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha and decided to corner the ruling BJP-JJP coalition government on a range of issues, including “corruption and deteriorating law and order.” The Congress, which is the principal opposition party in the 90-member House, will move at least 10 calling attention and adjournment motions, demanding a debate on these issues.
-
54 new Covid infections in Ludhiana
As many as 54 new Covid cases were detected in Ludhiana on Tuesday. The district currently has 289 active cases, of which 265 patients are in home isolation, 20 are undergoing treatment at a private facility, and four are admitted at a government health facility. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,12,529 Covid infections, of which 1,09,236 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,004 patients have succumbed to it.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics