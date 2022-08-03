Delhi HC junks plea challenging withdrawal of DTC buses from school service
The Delhi high court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the Delhi government’s decision to withdraw Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus services to 70 private schools for ferrying children.
A bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad also questioned the locus of the petitioner, Baba Alexandar, who despite being a Kerala resident, had filed the petition for schools in Delhi.
The court agreed with the contention of the government counsel that this was a policy decision which did not require any interference. It also said none of the schools or parents is before the court challenging the decision.
Alexandar, who claimed to be founder secretary of National Child Development Council (NCDC), had contended that the withdrawal of DTC buses from schools without any justifiable reason has caused a deep sense of agony and disappointment among parents and also impinged on the right to clean environment as the decision would increase vehicular pollution and traffic woes.
“The decision also causes anxiety to parents and increases their financial burden as they would have to pay more in the name of transportation charges at a time when Covid-19 is still around,” the petition read.
Advocate Sameer Vashishth, appearing for the Delhi government, argued that due to the depleting fleet of the DTC, the buses cannot cater to 70 schools, thus leaving thousands of passengers stranded.
“That the respondent (Delhi government) was providing buses for school duty to 70 schools and the total number of buses, which were deputed on school bus duty on any given day, were 579 in number. Thus, on average, on any day on which buses were provided on school duty, almost 69,480 to 81,060 numbers of passengers were affected and faced delay in their daily commute,” the Delhi government’s affidavit.
He contended that the agreement between the 70 schools and DTC was completely contractual in nature, and 15 days due notice was given to the schools, before the facilities were withdrawn.
The court, while rejecting the plea, noted that the petitioner had given examples of only two affected schools. A detailed order is awaited.
Allahabad HC quashes UPPCS pre-2021 results, orders 5% reservation to ex-army personnel
The Allahabad High Court, on Tuesday, quashed the results of PCS pre-2021 and directed secretary, UP Public Service Commission to give benefit of 5% reservation to ex-army personnel on Group-B and Group-C Posts and issue results afresh. The last date for online application was March 5, 2021, which was later extended to March 17, 2021. Meanwhile, amendment about 5% reservation for the ex-servicemen were notified on March 3, 2021.
Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Bajwa hits out at Jouramajra
Chandigarh : Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday said the breakdown of the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Schat Bima Yojana, launched in August 2019, in Punjab is a matter of serious concern and shows a floodlight on the efficiency of the Aam Aadmi Party government.
Jal Jeevan Mission: After praise from PM, U.P. govt warns officers
After being praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for proper implementation of the 'Har Ghar Nal', the tap water for all houses initiative, the state government has now warned officers tasked withHar Ghar Nal Yojanae to remain fully committed to their jobs. “Those engineers who aren't giving their 100%, will be immediately removed from the department,” Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev said after a review of the state's 'Har Ghar Nal' scheme.
Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana : Govt hospitals in Sangrur, Barnala districts stop orthopaedic surgeries
A resident of Nabha gate in Sangrur district, Jatin Kumar, had to recently run from pillar to post for getting his 70-year-old mother's knee replacement surgery done at a government hospital. However, the grim news for Kumar's mother and several other beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-SSBY), awaiting orthopaedic treatments is that government hospitals of Sangrur and Barnala districts have now stopped surgeries and treatment of orthopaedic patients.
Horse, camel ban: Restriction on animals during Moharram hits owners
The ban on horses and camels during Moharram processions which has been in force in Prayagraj in the last two years will be in place this year too, hitting the livelihood of their owners. Besides using the animals for other purposes, their owners used to arrive in the city from nearby areas for seasonal earning during Moharram. They used to earn good money by ferrying people, especially children, in Moharram processions.
