Delhi govt hospitals to get dedicated chest clinics for pollution-related illnesses
Starting this year, the clinics will operate daily throughout the “peak pollution season”, from September to February, under guidelines issued by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
All Delhi government-run hospitals are set to have dedicated chest clinics for the diagnosis, treatment and management of air pollution-related illnesses for the first time. Starting this year, the clinics will operate daily throughout the “peak pollution season”, from September to February, under guidelines issued by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), according to an order issued by the Delhi health department.
The order dated November 6, seen by HT, issued by the department of health and family welfare (DGHS), directs all medical directors, medical superintendents and deans of medical colleges and institutions under the Delhi government to establish and operationalise these chest clinics within seven days of its issuance.
“Air pollution in Delhi peaks from September to February and leads to a sharp rise in respiratory and cardio-pulmonary illnesses. To provide targeted screening, treatment and risk communication, NCDC has issued guidelines for dedicated Chest Clinics under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH),” it said.
The clinics will have to function daily throughout the peak pollution season, with hospitals required to ensure the availability of staff, equipment and drugs, besides appropriate diagnostic and reporting systems.
The health department has also directed each hospital to designate a nodal officer for the clinic. Within seven days, hospitals will have to submit a compliance report to the state programme officer NPCCHH, DGHS, detailing the clinic’s location, timings, staff deployment and the nodal officer’s contact details.
Further, all hospitals will also have to submit daily facility-level reports to the district nodal officer under the NPCCHH by 5:00pm every day, the order added.
This is the first time such dedicated chest clinics are being established at Delhi government-run hospitals, where targeted diagnosis and treatment will be provided for air pollution-related patients, mainly respiratory and cardio-pulmonary illnesses cases, an official aware of the matter from Delhi health department told HT.
“During winter seasons in Delhi, when air pollution gets worse, or regular respiratory and pulmonary cases would come in our regular OPD, but now with the dedicated chest clinic, these will be a separate department of this like burns or eye department. This will help in better diagnostic, treatment and data analysis for air pollution-related illnesses,” the official said.
In 2023, the Union government-run Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital set up an air pollution clinic to address pollution-related health issues through four departments: respiratory, dermatology, eye care, and psychiatry. The clinic runs for two hours every week on Mondays.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRidhima Gupta
Ridhima Gupta is a Principal Correspondent at Hindustan Times, where she covers healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and public health policy. Her reporting centers on Delhi’s major hospitals (AIIMS, Safdarjung, Lok Nayak), the state health department, and emerging medical trends. Ridhima is particularly interested in reporting on healthcare issues through the lens of women, children, and persons with disabilities. Her work often explores the intersection of healthcare and public policy, examining how these factors shape access health care. Based in New Delhi, many of her reports have led to direct government action over the years, in different city. Earlier this year, she completed a media training workshop on the Impact of Extreme Heat on Health, organised by the Global Strategic Communications Council (GSCC), further strengthening her interest in reporting on the intersection of climate change and public health. A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, Ridhima has around a decade of experience in journalism. She began her career as a trainee television reporter with Mirror Now in Mumbai and has since worked across multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, contributing to both print and broadcast newsrooms. She is a recipient of the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022) for her reporting on education, disability, and women’s issues. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ridhima worked with The Times of India, New Indian Express and News18. A native of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, Ridhima completed her undergraduate studies in Biotechnology. And when she is not working as a journalist she likes to paint and go on nature hikes.Read More
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