Delhi govt issues SOPs for online ration card applications

The Delhi government has released standard operating procedures (SOPs) for processing new ration cards, requiring online applications submitted exclusively by the head of the household – defined as the eldest female member of the family, according to the Delhi Food Security Rules, 2026 notified earlier this month. Households with annual family income up to ₹1.2 lakh are eligible for new ration cards. (Representative image)

The SOP, issued last week, mandates that applicants enclose Aadhaar cards of all family members, proof of residence in Delhi, a family income certificate from the revenue department, and a copy of an electricity bill belonging to any family member or the house owner in case of rented accommodation.

If the eldest female member is below 18 years, the eldest male member may serve as head of household until a female member attains adulthood. Upon the death of the declared female head, the eldest female member above 18 in the family’s ration card may apply to become the new head.

Households with annual family income up to ₹1.2 lakh are eligible for new ration cards. Applications will be scrutinised by the food supply officer, forwarded to the assistant commissioner, and placed before a district-level committee for final consideration, according to the SOPs. Committee decisions will be updated on the portal, and cards issued accordingly.

The SOPs provide for appeals against issuance and cancellation of cards. Each district will maintain a waiting list of 20% of total vacancies, served on a first-come, first-served basis. The total number of beneficiaries will be divided district-wise in proportion to voter numbers, switching to a census-based system when Census results become available.

Additional district magistrates will serve as district grievance redressal officers for public distribution system complaints. The public grievance commission has been notified as the State Food Commission to handle appeals against orders passed by district officers.