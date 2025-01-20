Delhi govt, officials fined over Ridge report delays

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each on the Delhi government, state forest department and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), besides two other agencies for failing to respond to the tribunal over the status of encroachments in Delhi’s Ridge areas. Delhi has four prominent Ridge areas, with 7,784 hectares as the reserved forests area. (HT Archive)

NGT in September last year had given nearly four months to the authorities for details over the encroachment and the area notified under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act.

The NGT on Sunday was hearing an application by Delhi resident Pavit Singh, who in September last year had alleged that NGT’s previous order on protection of the Ridge had not been complied with, adding that new constructions were still coming up inside the Ridge — a clear offence under the forest act. The tribunal on September 24 had sought responses from the Delhi chief secretary and the Delhi forest department, among three other parties on what was being done to protect the Ridge.

A bench headed by judicial member Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A. Senthil Vel in the January 17 hearing, expressed displeasure over the behaviour of authorities, adding that despite being given ample time, no information had been shared.

“The matter has come up today (January 17) after more than 3.5 months, yet the respondents have not submitted their replies. We find it very strange that authorities, despite having such a long time, could not find it convenient to respond to the tribunal,” said the NGT in its order dated January 17.

Further, the bench noted the advocates for the Delhi chief secretary, among other parties failed to give a satisfactory reason, adding the only report received by the tribunal was from the Deputy commissioner of Police (South). The others did not specify all respondents.

The NGT will hear the matter next on February 13, granting authorities time of three weeks to submit a response.

“In the circumstances, as a last opportunity, we grant three weeks’ further time to submit response subject to payment of cost of ₹5,000/- by each of the respondents...which shall be deposited before the next date with the Registrar General of Tribunal..” it added.

Delhi has four prominent Ridge areas, with the total area under the Ridge as reserved forests totalling around 7,784 hectares. The largest of them is the southern Ridge which is spread over an area of 6,200 hectares, followed by the central Ridge, with an area of 864 hectares. The south central Ridge in Mehrauli is spread over an area of 626 hectares and the northern Ridge is spread over an area of 87 hectares. Additionally, the Nanakpura south central ridge has an area of seven hectares.