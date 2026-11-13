New Delhi, The Delhi government is planning to develop a 5-acre 'world-class' Chhath ghat along the banks of the Yamuna near ITO, with emphasis on aesthetics and environmental sustainability, officials said on Friday. Delhi govt plans 5-acre 'world-class' Chhath ghat at ITO featuring sculptures, fountains and a plaza

The plan incorporates Chhath-themed murals and sculptures, decorative fountains, a walking plaza and light-and-sound arrangements, they said.

"The objective is to develop the site as a world-class, aesthetically appealing, environmentally sustainable, cultural and spiritual riverfront destination for Chhath puja," a PWD official said, adding that a tender has been issued to hire a consultant for the redevelopment exercise.

As per the plan, the architect will prepare a detailed project report as per the directions of the Delhi Public Works Department .

The project which will comprise several distinct sections will feature 75 per cent mandatory green area, stepped ghats, a promenade and an amenities area.

"For public comfort, shaded walkways, designer canopies, pergolas, decorative shelters and seating structures will be constructed at the ghat. The consultant will carry out a detailed study of the area and prepare a report based on which further constructions can be carried out," the project document said.

With the aim of transforming the site into a prominent cultural and spiritual destination for devotees celebrating Chhath puja, landscaping, sculptures, Chhathi Maiya-themed installations, traditional motifs, illuminated sculptures, 'jaali' walls and other suitable artistic features, along with steps leading to the river, will be incorporated, the document said.

The initial estimate of this project is ₹15 lakh and has to be completed in a year, before the next Chhath, officials added.

The Delhi government has been setting up a temporary Chhath ghat at ITO for several years now; however, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma had recently announced a grand ghat at the location.

The ITO ghat will be part of the riverfront redevelopment plan of the Delhi government.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has recently inaugurated an 11-km-long Chhath ghat along a stretch of the Munak Canal in north Delhi.

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