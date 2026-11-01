New Delhi, Delhi government will revamp more than three kilometres long Netaji Subhash Marg to decongest the city, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday, adding that it will act as a link between the national capital's heritage and modern life.

Delhi govt plans revamp of busy Netaji Subhash Marg

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The Indraprastha Virasat Punarvikas Nigam aims to transform the approximately 3.3-km stretch from Delhi Gate to Kashmere Gate into a more organised, attractive and safe corridor.

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"Government aims to develop the stretch not merely as a transport route, but as a vibrant link between Delhi's history, heritage, architecture, culture and modern urban life," Gupta said.

Under the project, the area around Delhi Gate is proposed to receive special attention, with a "Heritage Interpretation Park" envisaged at the site.

"The park will feature a statue, an attractive pavilion, green spaces, pedestrian access and parking facilities. Its design will give prominence to greenery, ornamental plants, trees and architectural elements reflecting the area's heritage," the chief minister said in a statement.

According to the plan, the proposed corridor will begin at Delhi Gate and extend up to Kashmere Gate. Based on the available road width, the beautification plan has been divided into three sections.

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{{^usCountry}} "The first section will extend from Kashmere Gate to GPO Chowk. This is the busiest part of the corridor, with a road width ranging from 12 to 24 metres. The second section will cover the stretch from GPO Chowk to Brij Mohan Chowk, the intersection leading towards Jama Masjid, and has an average width of 45 metres. The third section will extend from Brij Mohan Chowk to Delhi Gate intersection, with an average width ranging from 16.8 to 26 metres," the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The first section will extend from Kashmere Gate to GPO Chowk. This is the busiest part of the corridor, with a road width ranging from 12 to 24 metres. The second section will cover the stretch from GPO Chowk to Brij Mohan Chowk, the intersection leading towards Jama Masjid, and has an average width of 45 metres. The third section will extend from Brij Mohan Chowk to Delhi Gate intersection, with an average width ranging from 16.8 to 26 metres," the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposed facilities include footpaths, bus lanes, motor vehicle lanes, parking spaces, pedestrian plazas and cycle tracks. Modern public toilets will also be constructed on both sides of the road, while existing bus stops will be upgraded.

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The proposal also envisages integrating 12 prominent locations and green spaces, including Agrasen Park, Lothian Cemetery, Old Railway Station Chowk, the Red Fort Green Pocket, the Dussehra Mela site at the Red Fort, Chandni Chowk-Red Fort Chowk, Sunehri Masjid Bagh, Subhash Park, Brij Mohan Chowk, Delhi Gate Chowk, Ekta Sthal and Hindi Park.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.