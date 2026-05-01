Delhi govt plans Yamuna cruise launch before end of May

The Yamuna river cruise service will be launched before May end with a decision on the date likely soon, Delhi government officials said on Thursday. Workers prepare a cruise ship, ahead of the launch of cruise service on Yamuna river, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The service was earlier supposed to be launched on February 20 to coincide with the completion of one year of BJP government in power. However, the launch was delayed because work was still going on. The government now plans to launch it soon with chief minister Rekha Gupta likely to inaugurate it.

“The boat is ready now and painting work has been completed. The white and blue passenger boat labelled ‘Namo Yamuna’ is stationed at the Sonia Vihar Sports club,” said the official, adding that the boat has been covered with a cloth for safety purposes. Delhi Tourism minister Kapil Mishra told HT on Thursday that a joint decision with the Centre will be taken on the launch within a month.

According to the government officials, the one-hour boat ride will operate between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, covering a 5-km stretch of the Yamuna. It will offer passengers panoramic views of the ghats and the natural landscape along the riverbanks, said officials.

The tickets are likely to be priced around ₹500 per person. The vessel will include boarding zones, ticket counters, and waiting areas. The government also plans to offer water sports. The tentative timings will be 9 am to 7pm. On questions regarding the summer start of the service, the official quoted above said that the boat is air-conditioned. “The river won’t dry up,” said the official, adding, “Upstream of Wazirabad has decent flow and water levels throughout the year and that is why this has been chosen.”

Built by Mumbai-based Inspiration Marine Pvt Ltd, the vessel — Island Boats 40 (IB 40) — is a 40-foot river cruise boat with a catamaran-style hull designed for stability. It has a beam of 11 feet and a draft of 3 feet, allowing it to run in shallow river stretches.