New Delhi, The Delhi government has decided to carry out a detailed evaluation of night shelters across the city to assess amenities, safety, accessibility and governance, with a focus on their effectiveness for the urban homeless population. Delhi govt to conduct assessment of amenities, safety and outreach of city's night shelters

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board said the study will assess infrastructure at shelters, including bedding, sanitation, drinking water, lighting, electricity, first-aid and availability of cooked meals.

It said the evaluation will also examine whether shelters adequately protect residents from extreme weather conditions, health risks and street-based violence.

"The study will review accessibility of shelters in terms of location, entry norms, operating hours and inclusiveness for women, elderly persons, children, persons with disabilities and seasonal migrants," it said.

DUSIB said the assessment will gauge the reach of night shelters among different categories of homeless persons and evaluate awareness and outreach efforts undertaken to mobilise people to use these facilities.

The board said indirect outcomes such as reduction in health vulnerabilities, respiratory illnesses, infections, malnutrition, social exclusion and psychological stress will also be examined during the study.

The evaluation will analyse linkages between shelters and healthcare services, de-addiction programmes, identity documentation and welfare schemes available for the homeless population, the DUSIB said.

The study will also assess whether night shelters have contributed to improved safety and dignity for women and elderly residents, it added.

On governance aspects, the board said the evaluation will examine planning, location mapping and capacity allocation of shelters, along with coordination between DUSIB, the health department, police, social welfare agencies and NGOs.

DUSIB said grievance redressal mechanisms available to shelter residents and their responsiveness will be reviewed to identify gaps in service delivery and staffing.

The planning department of Delhi government has invited national consultancy agencies and institutions to conduct the evaluation and prepare a detailed report, DUSIB said.

The selected agency will undertake quantitative surveys of shelter residents, structured facility assessments and qualitative interviews with officials, NGO operators and vulnerable groups, the document read.

As per DUSIB data, Delhi currently has 197 shelter homes, of which 82 operate in RCC buildings and 115 in porta cabin structures across 13 districts.

DUSIB said the survey will cover around 2,000 beneficiaries, with an average of 10 residents per shelter, along with two to three caretakers or key stakeholders at each location.

A team of at least 25 surveyors and supervisors will conduct fieldwork over nearly two weeks, followed by data scrutiny, analysis and preparation of draft and final reports, the board said.

The findings are expected to help identify gaps in infrastructure, staffing and service delivery, and guide policy and operational improvements in Delhi's night shelter system, it added.

