Delhi govt to induct fellows to help forest dept officials

New Delhi: Delhi government will induct 28 ‘green fellows’, including three specialists, from December 21 to aid the functioning of its understaffed environment and forest departments and free up its staff members for ground-level activities and enforcement, officials said.

The fellows -- three specialists, 10 fellows and 15 associate fellows -- are joining the government departments for a period of four years as part of a Green Youth Fellowship under the ‘Green Delhi’ mission.

“Each fellow, based on their educational qualification and knowledge, will be assigned under a senior officer and be asked to provide data and information on different fields such as air pollution, water pollution or e-waste. Depending on the requirements, the fellows will be distributed across the forest and wildlife department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) too,” said the official, on condition of anonymity.

Officials said the fellows, a mix of professionals and young students, will free up a number of its technically qualified personnel who are currently forced to perform clerical office tasks due to shortage of staff.

“We can devote these fellows to the tasks performed by our engineers who in turn can be used in the field,” the official added.

Reena Gupta, advisor to the Delhi government, told HT that the plan was to use these fellows under Delhi government’s flagship plans. “We will utilise them for both field activities and in office, largely assigning them roles in some flagship programmes of the Delhi government, which includes the citizen engagement cell that will soon be made operational in the DPCC. There is also a plan to involve them in a tree census for Delhi,” Gupta said.

An official from the forest and wildlife department said they have not decided how many fellows will be taken into the department. “Depending on the skills and expertise, some fellows are likely to be incorporated into the department,” a forest official said.

According to officials, specialists, fellows and associate fellows will be paid a monthly salary of ₹1.25 lakh, ₹75,000 and ₹55,000, respectively.

The Delhi government has not carried out a tree census for the last two decades, with many officials attributing it to staff shortage.