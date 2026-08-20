Taxi drivers failing Marathi test in Maharashtra receive show cause notice, 1-month deadline

The drivers were also asked to explain why further action should not be taken against them.

Flying squads of the Mumbai RTO took action against non-compliant taxi drivers outside Dadar railway station on Thursday, issuing them show-cause notices and giving them one month to learn Marathi.

On August 12, state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said drivers of passenger transport vehicles must have a working knowledge of Marathi to communicate effectively with commuters.

Regional transport offices (RTOs) across Maharashtra launched a drive on Thursday to check whether taxi and autorickshaw drivers have a working knowledge of Marathi . Flying squads took action against non-compliant drivers outside Dadar railway station in Mumbai, issuing show-cause notices and giving them one month to learn the language.

On Wednesday, the transport minister announced a month-long statewide drive to assess drivers' Marathi language skills. He also asked RTOs to record the checking process on video.

Sarnaik said drivers who do not have the required knowledge of Marathi will first be given time to learn the language.

He said that those who fail to follow the requirement could have their licence and badge suspended for three months. Continued non-compliance could eventually result in the cancellation of both.

The minister said the government's aim is not to take away anyone's livelihood but to protect Marathi and preserve the state's identity and culture.

He said 1.65 lakh drivers had already completed Marathi training and received certificates during a 105-day campaign.

Chaos reigns at RTOs, transport unions threaten to protest Taxi and autorickshaw drivers who took part in the state's recent Marathi language training programme are now visiting RTOs to collect their certificates, resulting in long queues and chaos.

The rush saw some drivers waiting between four and six hours on Tuesday, HT reported earlier.

Drivers said they were asked to provide two photographs while submitting their forms. However, some said their photographs did not appear on their certificates despite having been submitted. Others said they received tokens but were not given the forms needed to finish the process.

Meanwhile, transport unions have threatened to stage protests if drivers incur financial losses or are exploited during the rule's enforcement, news agency PTI reported.

With inputs from agencies