Chaos reigns at RTOs distributing Marathi proficiency certificates to cab and auto drivers

Taxi and autorickshaw drivers who completed the state’s recent Marathi language training programme are now queuing up for their certificates, leading to chaos at the RTOs. On Tuesday, the rush spilled over from the previous day, with drivers waiting for four to six hours. Mumbai, India. Aug 18, 2026 - Auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers are waiting at the Tardeo RTO office to collect their Marathi language learning certificates. The state government has made Marathi language compulsory for these drivers to improve communication between public transport drivers and the public. Mumbai, India. Aug 18, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The first round of certificate distribution took place on Monday at RTOs across the city. Certificates are currently being distributed to drivers who completed their training in June while those for the July batch, approximately 4,000 in number, will be distributed on August 20 and 22. “We have been coming to the RTO for the last five to seven days. I am losing earnings of ₹500 to ₹700 per day,” complained driver Jwala Singh.

At the Tardeo RTO, where approximately 4,700 drivers are expected to receive certificates, around 700 got theirs from the Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh, one of the literary associations that had organised the classes on Monday. On a visit to this RTO on Tuesday, HT found a large number of taxi drivers waiting from around 1 pm to collect their certificates. Only around 50 drivers received their certificates after 5 pm.

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The drivers complained that they had been asked to submit two photographs while filling out the forms, but despite submitting them, their pictures were not printed on the certificates. Some drivers also said that after receiving tokens, they were not given the forms required to complete the process.

RTO sources said there were several stumbling blocks that had delayed the process such as certificates remaining unsigned. “The demand was so huge that we did not get time to sign and certify them despite working till late night,” explained an officer. The trouble will increase after August 20 when drivers who gave the test in July and August come to collect their certificates.

Anandi Prasad, a resident of Gaya in Bihar, who completed the language class on August 5, said, “I need to go to my village for agricultural work. I thought I would get the certificate quickly but certificates are still being issued only to those from the June batch.”

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72-year-old S N Jha had travelled from Virar to collect his certificate. “I have been living in Mumbai for 58 years and I know Marathi,” he said. “I am originally from Sitamarhi in Bihar. I had gone to my village because I was ill. When I came to know about the certificate process, I rushed back. But when I came to fill out the form, I was told that the period for submitting it had ended.”

Drivers have demanded that the distribution process be expedited, and basic errors such as missing photographs on certificates be rectified so that the delays do not affect their livelihoods.