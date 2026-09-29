How will the world look in 2070? 7 ChatGPT prompts to imagine the future

#1: Create a photorealistic vision of a major global city in 2070, with sustainable skyscrapers, vertical gardens, clean public spaces, autonomous transportation, pedestrian-friendly streets and advanced but believable technology. Show a diverse population going about everyday life. Avoid exaggerated sci-fi elements and make the scene feel like a plausible future city.

I asked ChatGPT to share prompts imagining how the world may look after four decades. Here are the results:

What will the world look like in 2070? While no one can say with certainty what the future holds, the various AI tools can offer an imaginative glimpse of how cities, homes, transport, workplaces and everyday life could evolve.

#2: Show the interior of a modern family home in 2070, featuring adaptive furniture, energy-efficient technology, smart windows, indoor greenery, robotic household assistance and discreet AI-powered devices. Make the home warm, comfortable and lived-in rather than overly futuristic, with a realistic family using the space.

#3: Imagine a workplace in 2070 where humans work alongside advanced AI systems and robots. Show employees collaborating in a bright, flexible office with holographic-style interfaces, immersive digital workspaces and automated systems, while keeping human interaction at the centre. Make the technology believable and understated.

#4: Create a realistic classroom in 2070 where students learn through a combination of physical interaction, immersive digital technology and AI-assisted teaching. Show diverse students collaborating with one another and interacting with a teacher, with futuristic learning tools integrated naturally into the classroom.

#5: Create a realistic international airport in 2070 with automated check-in, biometric-free futuristic visual interfaces, autonomous baggage systems, electric ground transportation and energy-efficient architecture. Show travellers moving through the terminal naturally, with minimal queues and technology integrated into the environment.

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#6: Create a photorealistic agricultural landscape in 2070 featuring vertical farms, automated agricultural machines, solar-powered infrastructure, controlled-environment crops and traditional farmland existing alongside new farming technologies. Show farmers and technology working together.