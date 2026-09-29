Haryana plans ₹4,000 crore police modernisation by 2030: DGP

Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal on Monday said all vacancies in the state police would be filled in a phased manner by 2030, with ₹4,000 crore to be spent on police infrastructure development and modernisation by then. Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal inaugurated the new Sector-17/18 police station building in Gurugram, constructed at a cost of ₹4.5 crore. (HT)

Singhal, who was in Gurugram to inaugurate a new building for the Sector-17/18 police station in Sector-17 on MG Road, said 26% of posts in the state police were currently vacant.

“5500 personnel were recruited last year. An equal count of recruitment will be made this year too,” he said.

“4000 cops are to be recruited by November this year, and 6000 more will be appointed by March next year,” Singhal said, adding that “a 10000-12000 vacancy will remain against retiring personnel, which will be completely filled by 2030.”

The new Sector-17/18 police station building was constructed by the Haryana Police Housing Corporation at a cost of ₹4.5 crore.

On police modernisation, Singhal said ₹640 crore had been allotted for the current financial year and a similar allocation was expected next year, following directions from chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

“ ₹50 crore is being spent annually for the welfare of police personnel across the state,” he said.

Singhal said eight police stations, three police posts, nine police buildings and 313 houses had been constructed, while two police stations, five buildings and 565 quarters were under construction.

“With a new budget, we will construct 11 more stations, five posts, one police line, 20 buildings and 695 new houses for our force,” he added.

Singhal also said Haryana Police would deal firmly with gangsters who terrorise merchants and businessmen in the state.

“Gangsters terrorising merchants and businessmen in Haryana will be treated as terrorists and will be dealt the same manner,” he said. “Police will reply in the same fashion if they use weapons.”

He said anti-terrorism squad stations had already been set up in Gurugram and Panchkula, while seven special operation groups (SOGs) had been formed in the state to handle terror-related cases.

The DGP also said Haryana Police had intensified its action against cybercrime and claimed the state was at the top in terms of recovery or blocking of money defrauded from victims.

“We have also cracked down hard on cybercrime and are at the top in terms of recovery or blocking of defrauded money from victims in Haryana,” he said.

“Crime against women had dropped by 20% this year in comparison to last year’s figure. Extortion calls targeting businessmen and traders too have been controlled too for which we have prepapred Abhyedya application which is being provided such victims to protect them, he said.

Singhal said at least 15 gangsters operating their gangs from abroad were currently on the Haryana Police’s radar.

“We have got deported 25 such elements in the last two years from various counties across the globe. Those pending will also be brought back to face the law,” he said.