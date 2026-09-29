Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) chief executive officer PC Meena on Monday said the authority plans to redesign and redevelop Iffco Chowk to reduce congestion on the MG Road stretch and directed officials to explore the feasibility of a flyover or underpass at Sikanderpur. GMDA plans Iffco Chowk revamp, explores flyover or underpass at Sikanderpur

Meena, who inspected MG Road, directed the engineering wing to coordinate with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the comprehensive redevelopment and redesign of Iffco Chowk. A traffic expert may be engaged to study existing traffic patterns and identify measures to improve traffic flow, pedestrian movement and the overall functionality of the junction, he said.

“The redevelopment plan should also take into account the existing utilities and identify requirements for strengthening them as part of the overall improvement of the intersection,” Meena said.

At Sikanderpur, Meena directed the engineering wing to examine the feasibility of an underpass or elevated corridor to improve traffic movement. A senior GMDA official said a traffic consultant would be engaged for a detailed assessment of existing traffic conditions and a Detailed Project Report would be prepared to examine the technical feasibility and appropriate grade-separated solution.

To improve pedestrian safety on MG Road, Meena directed the mobility division to examine the feasibility of developing a Foot Over Bridge along the corridor near the malls. The team was also asked to assess suitable entry and exit points to facilitate pedestrian and vehicular movement without adversely affecting traffic flow along MG Road, a GMDA spokesperson said.

As part of the inspection, Meena reviewed the MG Road entry corridor from the Ghitorni side and directed officials to improve adjoining roads and green belts. The enforcement wing was asked to remove building material from the area and examine the feasibility of further developing and improving the available space, the GMDA official said.

Meena also emphasised sustained efforts to keep footpaths along MG Road free from encroachments through regular enforcement and monitoring.

During the visit, Meena interacted with representatives of resident welfare associations in the area, who raised issues related to pedestrian movement, parking, maintenance and other public infrastructure requirements on the bus road, according to the GMDA spokesperson.