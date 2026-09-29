Gurugram officials review ‘black spots’, road safety work deadlines
The meeting reviewed safety measures on NH-48 and NH-248A, pedestrian crossings, school zones and traffic enforcement across the district.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sonu Bhatt on Monday directed officials to complete road-safety works within stipulated timelines and improve coordination among departments during a monthly meeting of the District Road Safety Committee at the Mini Secretariat.
The committee reviewed safety measures at accident-prone black spots on National Highways 48 and 248A, pedestrian crossings, school zones and traffic enforcement. Bhatt directed officials to inspect identified locations and complete works based on technical recommendations, including road signs, markings, studs, lighting, crash barriers and pedestrian crossings.
At Sector 31, signboards, markings, studs, lighting and jersey-barrier expansion have been completed, while an unauthorised cut opposite Fauji Dhaba has been closed, officials reported at the meeting. At Panchgaon Chowk, signs, markings and studs have been installed, with median railing work pending, they added.
To be sure, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has floated a tender to improve pedestrian crossings at 32 locations, with completion targeted for September 30, 2026. A 4-5ft iron grille along the central median on Gurugram-Sohna Road was also proposed to facilitate safer pedestrian movement, officials apprised the ADC.
Under the Safe School Vehicle Policy, officials reported that 191 school buses had been inspected in the district up to August 31, with 26 challans issued for violations. Work is also underway to develop safe school zones, including road repairs and speed breakers. A proposal for a safe school zone in front of Government Senior Secondary School, Bhondsi, has been sent to NHAI headquarters.
In August, 250 overloading challans generated ₹1.47 crore in compounding amounts. From September 1-25, 150 more challans generated ₹85.61 lakh. Between July 22 and August 30, 2,198 drunk-driving challans were issued and 1,755 licences recommended for suspension. In August alone, 1,150 licences were recommended for suspension, officials told the ADC.
The meeting also reviewed pedestrian crossings at Manesar bus stand and Bilaspur Chowk, street lighting on Gurugram-Faridabad Road, Daulatabad flyover, Chill Point-Damdama Lake Road, Atul Kataria Chowk, 4-7-9 Chowk, Atrium Place, Udyog Vihar and proposed foot overbridges.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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