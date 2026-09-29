Asian Games Full India Results Day 11 (Updated Live): Shooting brings another silver, Parveen Hooda makes boxing final

Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat, and Manisha Keer won SILVER in the women's trap team event.

India's medal tally increased further on Tuesday, the 11th day of the Asian Games, after the shooting contingent brought another silver. Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat, and Manisha Keer won silver in the women's trap team event. The day could see India win more medals, with several stars set to be in action later as athletics takes centre stage. The boxers would also take centre stage, and at least three silver medals can be assured if they win their respective semi-final bouts.

Neeru qualified for the final from the women's trap individual qualification.

Shapath Bharadwaj qualified for the final from the men's trap individual qualification.

Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai, and Ahvar Rizvi finished 6th in the men's trap team event.

Boxing Parveen beats Li Shu of China in the women's 65kg semifinal to reach the final.

Squash India beat Iran 3-0 in a women's group game.

Archery Dhiraj Bommadevara beat Girvin Garcia (Philippines) and Cheng Hsiang-Hui (Chinese Taipei) in the men's recurve individual round of 32 and round of 16.

Neeraj Chauhan beat Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla (Indonesia) and Kim Je Deok (South Korea) in the men's recurve individual round of 32 and round of 16.

Kumkum Mohod beat Urantungalag Bishindee (Mongolia) in the women's recurve individual round of 32.

Kirti beat Phuong Thao Hoang (Vietnam) in the women's recurve individual round of 32.

Track Cycling Rojit Singh, David Beckham, and Ronaldo Singh finished 7th in the men's team sprint qualification.

Celestina, Sarita Kumari, Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka finished 6th in women's team sprint qualification.

Harshita Jakhar, Pooja Danole, Meenakshi and Swosti Singh finished 5th in women's team pursuit.

Canoe Slalom Hitesh Kewat finished 8th and Pradhyumna Singh Rathod 10th in men's kayak single heats.

Pallavi Jagtap finished 7th, and Rina Sen finished 9th in women's canoe single heats.

Surfing Kishore Kumar Anbarasu lost to Toby Espejon (Philippines) in the men's shortboard quarterfinal.