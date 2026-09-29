Asian Games Full India Results Day 11 (Updated Live): Shooting brings another silver, Parveen Hooda makes boxing final
Asian Games Full India Results Day 11 Live Updates: India's medal tally increases further after shooting brings silver.
India's medal tally increased further on Tuesday, the 11th day of the Asian Games, after the shooting contingent brought another silver. Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat, and Manisha Keer won silver in the women's trap team event. The day could see India win more medals, with several stars set to be in action later as athletics takes centre stage. The boxers would also take centre stage, and at least three silver medals can be assured if they win their respective semi-final bouts.
Also Read: Asian Games 2026 LIVE Day 11: Check all live updates and coverage
Here are the full results of the Indian contingent on Day 11 of the Asian Games
Shooting
Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat, and Manisha Keer won SILVER in the women's trap team event.
Neeru qualified for the final from the women's trap individual qualification.
Shapath Bharadwaj qualified for the final from the men's trap individual qualification.
Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai, and Ahvar Rizvi finished 6th in the men's trap team event.
Boxing
Parveen beats Li Shu of China in the women's 65kg semifinal to reach the final.
Squash
India beat Iran 3-0 in a women's group game.
Archery
Dhiraj Bommadevara beat Girvin Garcia (Philippines) and Cheng Hsiang-Hui (Chinese Taipei) in the men's recurve individual round of 32 and round of 16.
Neeraj Chauhan beat Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla (Indonesia) and Kim Je Deok (South Korea) in the men's recurve individual round of 32 and round of 16.
Kumkum Mohod beat Urantungalag Bishindee (Mongolia) in the women's recurve individual round of 32.
Kirti beat Phuong Thao Hoang (Vietnam) in the women's recurve individual round of 32.
Track Cycling
Rojit Singh, David Beckham, and Ronaldo Singh finished 7th in the men's team sprint qualification.
Celestina, Sarita Kumari, Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka finished 6th in women's team sprint qualification.
Harshita Jakhar, Pooja Danole, Meenakshi and Swosti Singh finished 5th in women's team pursuit.
Canoe Slalom
Hitesh Kewat finished 8th and Pradhyumna Singh Rathod 10th in men's kayak single heats.
Pallavi Jagtap finished 7th, and Rina Sen finished 9th in women's canoe single heats.
Surfing
Kishore Kumar Anbarasu lost to Toby Espejon (Philippines) in the men's shortboard quarterfinal.
Kurash
Vipin Kumar lost to Yoon Hyeonsu in the men's -66kg round of 16 bout.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More