Tarot Horoscope Today for September 29, 2026: Acknowledge disappointment, but focus on what you can still fix today

Aries: Three of Cups
Energy Today: Social, cheerful, and supportive. Positive connections can lift your spirits and remind you of the value of community.
Subscribe Now! Get features like
Energy Today: Social, cheerful, and supportive. Positive connections can lift your spirits and remind you of the value of community.
Prediction: A gathering, collaboration, or friendly conversation may bring encouragement today. Someone in your circle could also offer useful support or an interesting opportunity.
Lucky Colour: Coral
Lucky Ritual: Place three flower petals in a small bowl and think of three people who bring positivity into your life.
Crystal: Carnelian encourages confidence, warmth, enthusiasm, and social connection.
Energy Today: Determined, focused, and ambitious. You may feel ready to take control and push through an obstacle.
Prediction: Progress comes through decisive action. Choose your direction clearly and avoid allowing distractions or competing priorities to pull you off course.
Lucky Colour: Deep Blue
Lucky Ritual: Place a small coin in front of you and set one clear intention before beginning your most important task.
Crystal: Hematite supports focus, determination, and grounded confidence.
Energy Today: Inspired, energetic, and ready for a fresh start. A new idea may create a strong burst of motivation.
Prediction: An exciting opportunity or creative spark could appear today. Take the first step while your enthusiasm is strong, but give the idea enough structure to develop.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Ritual: Light a cinnamon candle and write one new beginning you want to pursue.
Crystal: Sunstone encourages confidence, creativity, and enthusiastic action.
Energy Today: Curious, observant, and mentally alert. You may notice details or information that others overlook.
Prediction: A message, conversation, or new piece of information could change your perspective. Ask questions and gather the facts before reaching conclusions.
Lucky Colour: Light Blue
Lucky Ritual: Write one question you want answered and place it beneath a clear glass for a few minutes.
Crystal: Sodalite supports clear thinking, communication, and thoughtful observation.
Energy Today: Reflective and emotionally sensitive. You may be dwelling on something that didn't unfold as expected.
Prediction: A disappointment may need acknowledgment, but don't let it hide the possibilities that remain. Shift your attention toward what can still be repaired, changed, or appreciated.
Lucky Colour: Dusty Rose
Lucky Ritual: Place five flower petals beside a bowl of water, then remove one at a time while releasing five lingering worries.
Crystal: Rhodonite encourages emotional healing, compassion, and a healthier perspective.
Energy Today: Balanced, objective, and discerning. You may be called upon to make a decision that requires honesty and accountability.
Prediction: A contract, agreement, conversation, or important choice may require careful consideration. Look at the facts and make sure expectations are fair on all sides.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Ritual: Place a coin beside a white candle and set an intention for fairness in one important situation.
Crystal: Lapis Lazuli supports truth, clear judgment, and honest communication.
Energy Today: Quiet, restorative, and introspective. Your mind may benefit from stepping away from constant activity.
Prediction: Don't force an answer today. Rest and reflection can help you return to an important situation with greater clarity and renewed energy.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Ritual: Place four small stones around a candle and spend a few quiet minutes without your phone or other distractions.
Crystal: Howlite encourages calmness, patience, and mental relaxation.
Energy Today: Independent, confident, and secure. You may feel proud of what you've achieved through your own effort.
Prediction: A personal or professional accomplishment could remind you of your capabilities. Enjoy your progress while continuing to build thoughtfully toward greater independence.
Lucky Colour: Champagne Gold
Lucky Ritual: Place nine grains of rice beside a coin and set an intention for continued prosperity.
Crystal: Green Aventurine supports confidence, opportunity, and steady prosperity.
Energy Today: Harmonious, cooperative, and emotionally connected. Mutual understanding can make important interactions feel easier.
Prediction: A partnership, heartfelt conversation, or agreement could bring encouraging progress. Be open to meeting someone halfway.
Lucky Colour: Rose Pink
Lucky Ritual: Tie two small ribbons together and place them beside a candle while setting an intention for harmony.
Crystal: Rhodonite supports compassion, emotional balance, and meaningful connection.
Energy Today: Determined, protective, and resilient. You may feel strongly motivated to defend your priorities or protect progress you've worked hard to achieve.
Prediction: Stand firm where your boundaries matter, but don't waste energy responding to every challenge. Calm determination will serve you better than confrontation.
Lucky Colour: Forest Green
Lucky Ritual: Place seven small stones in a circle around a candle while focusing on one boundary you want to strengthen.
Crystal: Black Tourmaline supports grounding, protection, and strong personal boundaries.
Energy Today: Nostalgic, sentimental, and reflective. Memories or familiar people may become especially meaningful.
Prediction: An old connection, familiar place, or past experience could resurface. Look for the lesson or warmth it brings without allowing the past to control your present choices.
Lucky Colour: Powder Blue
Lucky Ritual: Hold a meaningful old object for a moment and identify one positive lesson it represents.
Crystal: Blue Lace Agate encourages gentle communication, emotional calm, and peaceful reflection.
Energy Today: Generous, balanced, and cooperative. You may find yourself giving support while also being open to receiving it.
Prediction: A fair exchange could benefit you today, whether through finances, work, advice, or emotional support. Notice where reciprocity is present and where it may need strengthening.
Lucky Colour: Emerald Green
Lucky Ritual: Place six grains of rice beside a coin and set an intention for balanced giving and receiving.
Crystal: Amazonite supports harmony, balanced exchanges, and confident communication.
Kishori Sud
(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More