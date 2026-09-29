The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has sterilised 2,615 stray dogs and vaccinated 7,028 in the past 11 months in the city, the civic body stated on Monday. MCG sterilises 2,615 stray dogs, vaccinates 7,028 in 11 months

According to the MCG’s report for the month of September, it achieved 100 per cent vaccination and sterilisation of stray dogs in several areas, including Kanhai, Wazirabad, Ashok Vihar Phase 1, 2 and 3, Silokhera, Saini Khera and Chakkarpur.

The sterilisation and vaccination exercise has also been completed in several sectors, including sectors 4, 5, 10, 10A, 12, 12A, 15 (Parts 1-2), 27, 28, 30, 31, 38, 40, 41, 44 to 47 and 52.

The exercise aims to control the stray dog population while ensuring their health management and protection against diseases such as rabies, officials said.

According to the civic body, campaigns are under way in other parts of the city to bring more stray dogs under the vaccination and sterilisation programme.

“As of September 25, a total of 2,615 stray dogs had been sterilised, while 7,028 had been vaccinated. The MCG is implementing the programme in phases across different areas, with teams continuing to work towards expanding coverage,” said MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya.

According to the report, MCG teams had caught 1,248 stray animals — including cattle — as of September 25, and all of them had been tagged.

“Tagging helps maintain identification and records of captured animals and make their management and monitoring more systematic. The civic body is continuing the area-wise drive to catch and tag stray animals found roaming in public spaces,” said Dahiya.

MCG officials said the ongoing measures are aimed at improving animal management while addressing concerns related to public safety and animal welfare. The civic body plans to expand sterilisation and vaccination coverage to more areas and continue tagging stray animals to strengthen identification and monitoring.