Itanagar, The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission on Monday signed MoUs with seven project implementing agencies to roll out placement-linked skill development training across the state under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana 2.0, officials said. Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission signs MoUs to roll out placement-linked skill training

The seven partnering organisations are Assam Professional Academy, Nitya Foundation, Skills2Skills LLP, Spurthi Rural Development Society, Sundyne Solar Solution Private Limited, Nurture Employability & Economic Development Society , and SHEEP Society.

Under the initiative, the state aims to expand access to industry-oriented skill training for rural youth, enhance their employability, and secure sustainable livelihood opportunities through placement-linked programmes under DDU-KY 2.0, an official said.

Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission Chief Executive Officer and State Mission Director Sangeeta Yirang stressed the crucial role of skill development in empowering rural youth and creating viable employment pathways.

"The success of DDU-GKY 2.0 will depend significantly on the institutional commitment, accountability, and active participation of all stakeholders," Yirang said.

She urged the implementing partners to ensure quality training delivery, adhere strictly to prescribed standards, and facilitate meaningful placements for all candidates, while maintaining close coordination with the mission.

Highlighting operational aspects, the Chief Operating Officer , Ruzing Bellai, emphasised the need for strict adherence to DDU-GKY 2.0 guidelines and standard operating procedures.

"Quality training, coupled with regular monitoring and sustained post-placement support, is essential to ensure meaningful and sustainable employment outcomes for our rural youth," he said, adding that measurable employment impact remains the primary benchmark of success.

DDU-GKY, a flagship centrally-sponsored scheme under the Ministry of Rural Development, provides skill training linked to wage employment for rural youth. DDU-GKY 2.0 focuses on higher training quality, placement sustainability, and long-term livelihood security, with ArSRLM serving as the nodal agency for its implementation in Arunachal Pradesh.

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