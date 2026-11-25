The Delhi government will set up its largest skill development centre in Shalimar Bagh, where young people will receive training in modern technologies and skills aligned with industry requirements and women will be equipped with skills to pursue employment and entrepreneurship, the chief minister’s office said on Tuesday.

Delhi govt to set up largest skill development centre in Shalimar Bagh more less

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The centre will offer employment-oriented technical courses along the lines of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) programmes. In a statement, chief minister Rekha Gupta said, “The proposed centre in Shalimar Bagh is an important step towards fulfilling this vision. By aligning training programmes with market demand and industry requirements, the centre will prepare young people for modern workplaces.”

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Women, the statement further said, will have opportunities to acquire skills according to their interests, abilities and family circumstances, as well as explore avenues to start their own businesses.

Gupta said that the centre is also proposed to offer flexible schedules, weekend batches and online and offline training facilities. “This will enable women who are unable to pursue training due to domestic responsibilities to upgrade their skills,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} An official from CMO said that Delhi has small-scale ITIs, kaushal kendra and skill centers, but no such skill development centers exist at large scale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An official from CMO said that Delhi has small-scale ITIs, kaushal kendra and skill centers, but no such skill development centers exist at large scale. {{/usCountry}}

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A modern building for the centre will be constructed by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) across approximately eight acres. Located near Desu Colony, the centre will have smart classrooms, 14 state-of-the-art laboratories and training centres, a library and learning resource centre, a multipurpose auditorium with a capacity of 250 people, and facilities for conferences and placements, among others.

“Modern equipment will be made available for training in digital and IT, fashion and textiles, tailoring and handicrafts, beauty and wellness, baking and food processing, healthcare and other related fields,” said the official.

The campus will further adjoin a horticulture training field spread over approximately two acres. “It will provide practical training in plant care, plant health and landscaping. Keeping in mind the needs of students coming from distant parts of Delhi and outside the city, there are also plans to develop hostel accommodation and modern sports facilities to provide trainees with a comprehensive and accessible learning environment,” the official added.

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To make the centre more accessible for working mothers, two crèche units, each with a capacity of 25 children, will be set up on the premises. A medical sick bay will also be established to provide first aid facilities.

The academic and technical operations of the centre will be managed through the skill development centre of Dr B. R. Ambedkar University, which functions under the directorate of higher education.

The training programmes will focus on industry-oriented practical skills in accordance with the standards of the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) and the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). Young people will receive training in fields such as digital services, IT support, artificial intelligence, retail and hospitality, the official said.