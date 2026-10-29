Delhi govt yet to finalise vendors, begin rooftop solar panel installations under subsidy scheme

The Delhi government is yet to finalise vendors to install rooftop solar panels, even as more than 1.14 lakh applications have been received for their installations since registrations opened on September 21, officials said on Thursday.

No survey of applicants’ homes has begun so far, as the process to appoint vendors remains pending. (Representative)

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According to official data, the highest number of applications has been received from South and West Delhi areas, which are served by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), at 44,282, followed by Central and East Delhi areas under BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) at 35,220.

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The applications received from areas under Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) stand at 34,963. Among those areas, Bawana leads with 6,619 applications, followed by Narela and Shalimar Bagh with 4,812 and 4,307 applications, respectively.

The government began accepting applications on September 21 under the revised policy, which offers a ₹78,000 subsidy from the Centre under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and an additional ₹78,000 from the Delhi government for rooftop solar systems of up to 3 kilowatts (kW).

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{{^usCountry}} However, no survey of applicants’ homes has begun so far, as the process to appoint vendors remains pending. The vendor selection process {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, no survey of applicants’ homes has begun so far, as the process to appoint vendors remains pending. The vendor selection process {{/usCountry}}

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According to officials familiar with the matter, vendors will be selected through a tendering process, separately for each electricity distribution company (discom).

The Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited (IPGCL) will select solar vendors through competitive bidding and coordinate installation, vendor management and grievance redressal.

"The tender has been finalised and will be floated soon. The process should begin in a month," said an official, aware of the matter.

Surveys of applicants’ homes will follow, after which installations can begin, making it unlikely that work will start before Diwali.

The government has set February 27, 2027, as the deadline for applications under the scheme. Benefits will be extended to the first 2.20 lakh eligible applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.

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As of now, 114,269 electricity consumers have registered for rooftop solar installations.

The revised policy is part of the government’s push to expand rooftop solar adoption by reducing the upfront cost for households.

Under the second amendment to the Delhi Solar Energy Policy-2025, the government aims to facilitate installations on 2.30 lakh rooftops by March 2027. It estimates that the initiative could help consumers save a combined ₹138 crore on electricity purchases, including the benefit of subsidies.

The delay in vendor selection, however, means applicants will have to wait for the installation process to begin, despite the portal being operational and registrations having crossed the one-lakh mark.